CHARLOTTE — It was April 2001, and 13-year-old Valdese native Aaron Burns had gone to Valley Hills Mall in Hickory with his dad to buy some basketball cards. But before he went in, he saw a display beside the card shop that made him stop.
“You can be the next Nickelodeon Sportscaster,” the display read, and in a moment of serendipity, Burns decided to try out.
“I got your winner right here.” Aaron’s dad, Mike Burns, proudly proclaimed to the folks running the tryout.
Mike Burns was right. Aaron won the contest and a month later was on his way to New York to train to be a Nickelodeon “GAScaster” — a Games and Sportscaster who interviewed other young athletes from around the country.
“By the time I started my first on-camera interviews back home, I was prepared and didn’t feel any nerves.” Burns said. “Nickelodeon used my interview tapes to help train the next set of kid sportscasters, so I guess I wasn’t too bad. It was a really cool experience.”
For as far back as he can remember, Burns knew he wanted to have a career in the world of sports. At 3 years old, he was already impersonating NASCAR announcers in his living room, dreaming of becoming ESPN’s next television personality.
Burns said eventually his focus shifted from the camera to the keyboard, but never away from sports.
“It’s what I know best and what I love most,” he said.
Burns’ first stop in print media was at the The News Herald when he was 17.
“It was the ideal job for a 17-year-old kid who wanted to get writing experience and make some money,” Burns said. It was his first shot at covering games and not just individuals.
“Writing for The News Herald was perfect,” he added. “I covered my first sporting event that October: a basketball game at the North Carolina School for the Deaf. I covered games at Freedom, and I covered games my classmates were playing at East Burke. I freelanced at The News Herald until I graduated high school.”
After graduating from East Burke High School in 2006, Burns continued on that same path, building his resume with bigger and bigger roles. While studying at Lenoir-Rhyne, Burns wrote for the Hickory Daily Record covering high school events and working the beat for the Hickory Crawdads, which led him to an internship with the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox of the summer collegiate Cape Cod Baseball League, where he gained experience in play-by-play broadcasting.
Upon graduating from L-R in 2010, Burns moved to Alabama to write for the Auburn Villager.
“That was really cool because I was living in Auburn, covering Cam Newton in his Heisman Trophy-winning season and witnessing their football team’s dominance,” he said.
Burns moved back to North Carolina in 2011 to write for Carolina Weekly, which is when he started covering NASCAR. It was then that his career began to head in the direction it is today.
“SPEED SPORT Magazine hired me in 2014,” Burns said. “For two years, I covered NASCAR and World of Outlaws races, interviewed big-name drivers and wrote feature stories for the website and magazine. That was a great time.”
Burns currently works as a communication specialist at Charlotte Motor Speedway … a place he says he has gone to since he was 4 years old, and since 2016, a place he has gone every day.
Burns has interviewed many big names during his career including Shaquille O’Neal, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Cam Newton but says his most memorable interview was with coach Mike Krzyzewski.
“It’s the only time I’ve been nervous when talking to someone, but Coach K is an absolute professional and after a minute or two, my hands stopped shaking,” he said.
Burns credits a lot of people for his success along the way.
“My parents and grandparents are No. 1, because they’ve always encouraged me and supported me,” he said. “Tom Sorensen, a sports columnist for The Charlotte Observer, was my mentor in high school.”
Burns also mentions Jemal Horton, another ex-columnist from the Charlotte Observer, Chris Hobbs and Allen Haynes formerly of the Hickory Daily Record and Lenny Batycki, his public relations mentor, as other big influences in his career.
As far as his future, Burns knows his path is open in opportunity but there’s only one topic he is interested in.
“For the longest time, I tried to sort of map out my career,” he said. “I love being a part of the NASCAR industry and want to move up in it, but I’m open to working in professional baseball, basketball, hockey, golf or even Formula One. I love the excitement of sports. As long as that’s a part of my life, I’m happy.”
Corey Carroll can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.