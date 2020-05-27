VALDESE — The three-time defending Tarheel Swim League champion Valdese Torpedo youth team has canceled its 2020 summer season, coach David Andersen said on Tuesday.
“Collectively the TSL teams decided that it was not possible to hold a meet in the sense that we all know and love while maintaining social distancing, not to mention stay under the maximum number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings currently allowed by the state,” Andersen said. “In addition, at least two of our five teams will not have pools available until July, if at all.”
Andersen said some of the league’s teams will attempt to do what they can on their own when they are able this summer.
“We are hopeful we can put some form of abbreviated program together in July, but as of now we aren't sure what that will look like,” he said. “We love seeing our swimmers improve and grow, having fun competition, and the overall family feel of (the team), and I want to assure you this decision was not made lightly.”
The Morganton Marlins now swim in the Western Carolina Swimming Association. It is not yet known how that league or team plan to proceed for the summer season, which typically runs from mid-June until early-August.
