Walter Johnson Middle School boys basketball players Amore Connelly and Zion Thomas were both recently selected to represent North Carolina at the fifth annual U.S. Basketball Games presented by Halftime Sports, Yellow Jackets coach Brandon Thomas recently announced on Facebook.
The games will be Aug. 7-9 at the Lakepoint Sports Champions Complex in Emerson, Ga., located northwest of Atlanta. Teams from 20 states across the nation have signed on to compete at the event.
Connelly and Thomas helped lead WJMS to an 11-1 record and its first Foothills Athletic Conference title in the sport since 2010.
The two combined for 42 points in a title-clinching win over Table Rock, with Connelly adding seven rebounds, four blocks and four steals and Thomas notching five assists and five steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.