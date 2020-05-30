For the first time since 1967, there won’t be American Legion baseball in Burke County this summer.
But that doesn’t yet mean there will be no baseball at all for players in that late-teen age group.
American Legion in mid-April announced it would not sanction youth sports in North Carolina this summer. The American Legion World Series, held annually for a decade in Shelby, and all regional championship events were canceled prior to that.
But local coaches almost immediately stated their desire to attempt to organize some form of team or league for local players this summer so they wouldn’t miss a season altogether after their spring season was already cut way short.
And steps are now being taken slowly in that process.
Ron Swink — who’s now an assistant coach for the Burke County Post 21 baseball team, and who served as head coach for nearly 30 years prior and as N.C. Area IV commissioner after that — says long-time Cherryville Post 100 coach Bobby Dale Reynolds is trying to organize something as an alternative for legion clubs.
There are two main obstacles at present: too many people, and figuring out where to play games.
“Right now, (Gov. Roy Cooper’s) order is you can’t have any more than 25 total in a gathering,” Swink said. “You can have one team working out, but not being in the dugout together. The other thing that has us waiting, there’s only three teams in our area (out of the eight in N.C. Area IV West) that don’t play home games at a high school or middle school facility.”
While many school districts haven’t yet stated a policy on when or if outside teams can use their fields this summer, some have.
“Mecklenburg County (which fields multiple teams in Area IV East) has already said they won’t rent their fields to anybody at all during the summer,” Swink said.
Swink isn’t yet sure of the size of the potential league but told The News Herald earlier this spring that a minimum of six teams would suffice though at that time he expected more than that.
He said some of the players who had planned to play for the Caldwell County Post 29 legion team this summer have now decided to form a showcase club. But showcase ball is still on hold too.
“They can’t do anything in North Carolina because parents aren’t going to pay for them to play and then not go watch them,” Swink said.
Cooper, with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, about a week ago announced recommended guidelines for some youth and high school sports to resume. He said they could do so immediately, but the guideline list is long and stringent.
And though baseball was among the sports on that return to action list — it has now been labeled my many health advisory groups as lower-risk for potential virus spread than contact sports like football and basketball — as June approaches rapidly, it appears the next phase in the re-opening process will need to allow for larger gatherings if baseball is to be a reality this summer.
“If we can’t get started by the first of July, we won’t have time to do much and it’s probably not worth it,” Swink said.
Even in that scenario, Swink is determined to make local baseball a reality again when that’s possible. He said he has mentioned to Reynolds the possibility of putting together teams for a fall league in September and October, similar to what the legion offseason entailed from 1992 until the mid-2000s.
Swink said legion fall ball used less stringent age requirements, playing two five-inning games both weekend days. They would hire one umpire and have assistant coaches double to call action on the infield.
“It would be better than nothing,” Swink said.
Swink said any rising high school or college players who won’t turn 19 before Jan. 1 who are interested in playing this summer can contact him by phone at 828-432-1602.
Post 21 junior legion baseball coach Steve Peeler said last week he also hopes to host a tryout for all county players who are 17 years old and under to play a modified schedule possibly starting June 15. No more details have yet been announced.
NOTE: The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports that in upstate South Carolina’s League Six, which borders a large stretch of N.C. Area IV just to the south, legion baseball teams under different sponsoring organizations are already formed and waiting for the go-ahead to use school fields. Occupancy restrictions could allow S.C. teams to start before their N.C. counterparts.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
