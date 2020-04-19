William Byron held off the field on an overtime restart to earn his second straight eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series win in the Toyota Owners 150 at virtual Richmond Raceway on Sunday.
Byron was ahead by more than 1 second when a multi-car crash involving Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher brought out the yellow with four to go. But Byron got the jump on the ensuing restart and held on for the win. Timmy Hill was second, followed by Parker Kligerman, Landon Cassill and Kyle Busch.
Tempers flared yet again as three separate incidents involved polesitter Ryan Preece and Matt DiBenedetto. The last was some payback with 37 laps to go that sent Preece into the wall and go DiBenedetto parked.
Preece led the first 59 laps before Byron took the lead, controlling the rest of the race.
