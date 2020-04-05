William Byron dominated through the carnage, leading 116 laps and winning Sunday's eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, broadcast live on FOX and FOX Sports 1.
Byron led every lap of his 50-circuit heat qualifying race to start on the pole, then survived the race's 12 cautions — most for mulit-car crashes — to beat John Hunter Nemechek, who led every lap of the second heat to start on the outside pole, followed by Texas winner Timmy Hill, Homestead-Miami victor Denny Hamlin and Matt DiBenedetto.
Byron retook the lead for good with 42 laps remaining, passing Chris Buescher after Buescher and others had stayed out during a caution period when most of the leaders hit it road for new tires. Byron had to survive three more restarts after crashes the rest of the way.
Tempers again flared as Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez crashed on lap 72 and then went back-and-forth hitting each other under the yellow flag. Both drivers were parked by iRacing, the second straight disqualification for Suarez after he tried to intentionally wreck Ty Dillon at Texas.
Landon Cassill wrecked while battling Buescher for the lead on lap 78, leading iRacing to discontinue double-file restarts.
