EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the next entry into The News Herald's Winston Cup Throwback, a continuation of the project started by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic. With NASCAR headed to Bristol this week, we take a look back to 2002.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — For the briefest of moments, it looked like Jimmy Spencer might snap an eight-year winless streak.
With 56 laps to go at Bristol Motor Speedway, the two-time NASCAR Winston Cup Series winner — but not since 1994 — nudged sophomore driver Kurt Busch up the banking off turn 4 and grabbed the lead at the start/finish line. But there was no clear sailing to be found.
Busch's retaliation came immediately as he bumped Spencer into turn 1, door-slammed him off turn 2 and took back off. Busch led 89 of the final 90 laps, interrupted only by Spencer's momentary overtaking and holding on after a late caution for Hermie Sadler's crash, winning for the first time in Winston Cup in the 2002 Food City 500 for Roush Racing.
Busch started the race 27th, but used off-sequence pit strategy by veteran crew chief Jimmy Fenning to get toward the front. He finally inherited the lead when Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was on the same cycle, pitted on lap 410 during a yellow flag for a spin by Steve Park and Stacy Compton. Busch went the final 157 laps on the same set of tires.
"This is unreal," Busch told FOX. "This is absolutely unbelievable. I just have to thank the whole Jack Roush organization for making that swap, giving me Jimmy Fenning, Shawn Parker and this whole group of guys. This was awesome. We had pit strategy. I don't know why the 8 (of Earnhardt) pitted. And Jimmy Spencer forgot what he did to me at Phoenix last year."
Fenning said watching Elliott Sadler claim his first win in the 2001 version of the race after going 162 laps on a tire set inspired the No. 97 team's strategy, something to which more teams should have paid attention, he noted. But his 23-year-old driver still stepped up to seal the deal.
"This team's been working hard all year," Fenning said. "We've been close. But I tell you, Kurt did an awesome job. He's the man."'
Spencer started fourth and led 54 laps, but was denied his first win in nearly a decade. But for a Chip Ganassi Racing No. 41 team that failed to qualify for the Daytona 500 and came to Bristol 35th in points after five races, the second-place finish still offered some consolation.
"He smashed into the back bumper of my Target car," Spencer said. "It had a big bullseye back there, and I guess he couldn't see too good. He ends up winning the race that way."
Ricky Rudd came home third for Robert Yates Racing after starting 20th, and 23rd-place starter Earnhardt rallied back up to fourth after leading 181 laps. Bobby Labonte, who started 32nd, rounded out the top five in his Joe Gibbs Racing Pontiac. Completing the top 10 order were Matt Kenseth, rookie Jimmie Johnson, Jerry Nadeau, Rusty Wallace and Kevin Harvick.
Winston Cup points leader Sterling Marlin had to pit under green with just under 200 laps to go after running in the top five, costing him a lap. He finished 19th, the first car off the lead circuit, but maintained a points advantage of 99 markers over Kenseth, who displaced Ryan Newman.
Rookie Newman tumbled to seventh in the standings after being involved in multiple accidents, first off the nose of Tony Stewart and hard into the outside wall on lap 210. A busted radiator sent him to the garage for repairs, then he was spun again on lap 282 by Jeff Burton, collecting Dale Jarrett. He finished 71 laps down in 37th.
Stewart, who battled a lower back injury suffered in a hard crash at Darlington while leading a week before, ran well most of the day, leading 74 laps. He still was in the top five when he began complaining of pain, then eventually spun on the backstretch with 135 laps to go. Substitute driver Todd Bodine stepped in under the caution and kept the car on the lead lap, finishing 15th.
Polesitter Jeff Gordon led 82 laps, but crashed on the 158th lap while trying to pass the lapped car of Buckshot Jones. After repairs to the back end of the car, Gordon finished 31st, 20 laps down.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was the first of 31 and counting for Busch, who became the 2004 series champion. Busch swept the 2003 Winston Cup races at Bristol made it three in a row at the half-mile short track with a victory in the 2004 spring event, as well. He's picked up additional BMS Cup wins in 2006 with Penske Racing and 2018 with Stewart-Haas Racing. ... Spencer scored one additional top five in 2002 in the July Daytona race. He would score his final career top five in the 2003 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte with Ultra Motorsports.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
