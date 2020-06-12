EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the next entry into The News Herald's Winston Cup Throwback, a continuation of the project started by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic. With NASCAR headed to Homestead this week, we take a look back to 2001.
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — It was fair to ask if the NASCAR Winston Cup Series' most popular driver would ever win again.
But after seven years, Bill Elliott and his legion of fans have something to celebrate once more.
The 1988 series champion returned to victory lane for the first time since the 1994 Southern 500, winning the 2001 Pennzoil Freedom 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and breaking a once-unthinkable 226-race drought.
In the late stages of the race, it appeared it would be a rookie, not the veteran, who would get crew chief-turned-car owner Ray Evernham's Dodge team its first win in its first season. Elliott's teammate, 21-year-old Casey Atwood, grabbed the lead after taking two tires on a pit stop on a yellow-flag pit stop during a caution for Stacy Compton's crash with 45 laps to go. Elliott came off pit road second with identical strategy.
Atwood was cruising with a four-second lead before another yellow flag flew with 17 laps to go for a single-car spin by Kurt Busch. Atwood got the jump on the restart with 13 laps to go, but 46-year-old Elliott went to work tracking him down and pounced in turn 3 with five laps to go when Atwood's Intrepid got loose.
"Come on guys, pinch me. It's just like Friday (qualifying)," Elliott told NBC. "These guys worked hard, and we kind of struggled off and on all day long. They never gave up on me. We decided to put two tires on, and that really brought my car to life because I was tight with four tires. I got to Casey and I didn't think I was ever going to pass him. I finally got him loose enough down there in 3 and 4 that I was able to drive on by."
Elliott, the polesitter, led 59 laps in all, including the first 52. Atwood, who started second alongside his teammate, paced 52 circuits and surely seemed headed to his first career win late in what has been a trying inaugural Winston Cup campaign. But it wasn't meant to be, and Atwood fell prey to Michael Waltrip for second on the last lap.
"It was going to work," Atwood said of his pit strategy. "That caution came out, and we were getting really loose. I just couldn't hold them off. But congratulations to Bill. I know this is an awesome feeling for him and an awesome feeling for Ray. I was just trying to bring it home 1-2, but I was just getting too loose to hold them off."
Jeff Burton and Sterling Marlin (24 laps led) rounded out the top five, and the rest of the front-runners were Dave Blaney, Kevin Harvick (47), Bobby Labonte, Jeff Green and rookie Jason Leffler with his first career finish inside the top 10.
Tony Stewart (72 led), the winner of the previous two years' first two Cup races at Homestead, was the dominant car on the day, but a four-tire change on the next-to-last caution left him fourth on the restart and with an uncomfortable handle on the car. He drifted back to ninth before Busch's spin and opted to pit again, but he drew NASCAR's ire by cutting through the grass to the pit access road and was penalized to the rear of the field. He made little headway in the final laps and settled for 19th.
Points leader Jeff Gordon struggled most of the day, taking damage on pit road in the middle of the race, then getting trapped a lap down later after short-pitting prior to Compton's wreck. He came into the day with a chance to clinch his fourth Winston Cup title, but a 28th-place finish was enough to keep second-place points man Ricky Rudd (21st) in the hunt for at least another week at Atlanta.
SCARY MOMENT
Rudd was part of the day's biggest trouble on lap 112 when Atwood and Ward Burton collided while leaving pit road, sending Burton's car through Rudd's pit stall and impacting multiple members of the Robert Yates Racing No. 28 pit crew and Winston Cup official Kenny Lawson.
Rudd tire changer Bobby Burrell was airlifted to a Miami hospital in serious condition, though awake, with a head injury. Jackman John Bryan was transported by ambulance to a Homestead hospital for a concussion and knee injury. Tire carrier Kevin Hall and Lawson were treated for bruises at the track's infield care center.
Crew members from RYR teammate Dale Jarrett and Richard Childress Racing filled in for the rest of the race
THE BIG PICTURE
Elliott's renaissance continued with three more wins from 2002-03. ... Atwood lost his ride at the end of the year, moving to Ultra Motorsports for his final fulltime Cup season. ... Gordon clinched the title at Atlanta.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
