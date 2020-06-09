EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the next entry into The News Herald's Winston Cup Throwback, a continuation of the project started by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic. With NASCAR headed to Martinsville this week, we take a look back to 1991.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Just call him Mr. September.
Handsome Harry Gant has a new nickname after his fourth straight NASCAR Winston Cup Series win to start the month of September, following up victories at Darlington, Richmond and Dover with a win in the 1991 Goody's 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
But this one didn't come easy.
After qualifying 12th, the 51-year-old Gant worked his way into the top five by lap 80, then finally wrested the lead away from Rusty Wallace on lap 196. He then led 178 of the next 180 laps, only interrupted by yellow-flag pit stops.
Gant's Leo Jackson Motorsports pit crew got the Skoal Bandit Oldsmobile out front again on one of those pit stops following a lap 375 caution when Rick Wilson lost a wheel. But second-place Wallace made contact with Gant in turn 3 on the first lap after the restart, sending him spinning and collecting Derrike Cope with Dale Earnhardt, Morgan Shepherd, Ricky Rudd and Hut Stricklin receiving damage, as well.
Gant's team worked on the heavily-damaged right front each lap during the ensuing caution period, but Gant had to restart well outside the top 10. But he drove all the way back to the front under green flag conditions in just 70 laps, battling Brett Bodine and surviving contact with Bodine to take the lead away for good with 47 to go, holding on for the win even after another yellow flag flew on lap 477 for Shepherd's spin.
"The car was just super all day," Gant told ESPN. "We could run longer on the tires, it seemed like, than anybody else. It was unfortunate there that Rusty got a little over-anxious because I was tooling around there and I thought he was, too. I didn't think he was going to try to run by me like that. Then Brett, we got together. But the old car came in there and passed them all back."
Gant led 226 of the race's 500 laps. His four-race win streak (six if you count two Busch Grand National Series starts) makes him the first to accomplish the feat since Dale Earnhardt in 1987.
"I don't know what to say. I'm just speechless right now," crew chief Andy Petree said. "I just can't say enough about the job Harry did out there today. And the guys on the crew, what a job they did getting the car back. Man, I'm speechless. What about that Harry Gant?"
Bodine (59 laps led) held on for second, Winston Cup points leader Dale Earnhardt (nine) was third, Ernie Irvan (62) was fourth after battling back from a wreck and polesitter Mark Martin (13) rallied back from a mediocre mid-race performance to finish fifth. Completing the top 10 were Terry Labonte, Wallace (64), second-place points man Ricky Rudd (two), Ken Schrader and Jimmy Hensley in his first run of the season with Team III Racing.
Jimmy Spencer led 36 laps before multiple issues relegated him to 28th and Alan Kulwicki also paced 19 circuits before engine woes left him 22nd.
TRADIN' PAINT
It was typical old Martinsville as the paperclip-shaped track built in 1947 produced 15 cautions, just two shy of the record, that gobbled up 81 laps. The melee that collected Gant was far from the only contact on the day.
Richard Petty, who has scored 15 of his Winston Cup-record 200 career wins at the short track, failed to finish in 30th after a hard crash with Rudd on lap 161. The other crash-related DNF on the day belonged to Joe Ruttman, whose No. 75 Olds was destroyed just after the halfway point in a fracas with Spencer.
Other wrecks on the day came from Bill Elliott and Chad Little on lap 62; Schrader and Dale Jarrett on lap 87; Davey Allison on laps 97 and 209; Rudd on lap 106; Irvan on lap 137; Sterling Marlin on lap 262; Wilson, Cope, Stricklin and Geoff Bodine on lap 319; and Cope and Bobby Hamilton on lap 340.
Lake Speed also failed to finish, ending up shotgun on the 32-car field after retiring with brake problems.
THE BIG PICTURE
Gant's bid for five in a row would come up one position shy the next week at North Wilkesboro as he finished second to Earnhardt after leading 350 of 400 laps. Gant would earn the final two of his 18 career Winston Cup wins the next season in 1992 at Dover and Michigan, the latter of which also served as the final Winston Cup win for Oldsmobile. ... Earnhardt went on to win the 1991 championship over Rudd by 195 points. Allison, Gant and Irvan rounded out the top five in the standings. Earnhardt finished a distant 12th in the 1992 standings before winning his sixth and seventh Winston Cup titles from 1993-94.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
