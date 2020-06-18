EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the next entry into The News Herald's Winston Cup Throwback, a continuation of the project started by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic. With NASCAR headed to Talladega this week, we take a look back to 2001.
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Bobby Hamilton had to catch his breath afterward.
So did 180,000 fans in the Talladega Superspeedway grandstands and millions more watching at home.
Five-hundred miles of flat-out, caution-free pack racing culminated with Hamilton's fourth career NASCAR Winston Cup Series win in a 2001 Talladega 500 race that delivered from start-to-finish, never letting up as stock car racing's 43 best drivers averaged just over 184 mph and completed their furious charge in under three hours.
Hamilton, who had led just one lap all day, led a charge to the front in the outside line, drafting with help from Andy Petree Racing teammate Joe Nemechek to break into the top five with under 10 laps remaining. He pulled alongside Mark Martin for third at the line with two to go and Kurt Busch not long after that. Leader Tony Stewart tried to throw a block on Hamilton in the tri-oval coming to the white flag, but Hamilton maneuvered around him and held on for an incredible victory.
A victory that Hamilton credited to the late Dale Earnhardt, who drove from mid-pack to first in the final moments of last fall's most recent Talladega race. Earnhardt was killed in a last-lap crash in this year's season-opening Daytona 500.
"I watched that 3 car last year," Hamilton told FOX. "This car ran second to him. I watched that 3 car last year hugging them cars to get a run going. And then I seen Joe coming and knew we was going to be OK. This car finished second to Dale Earnhardt last year. Bless his heart, we miss him dearly here. I learned a lot following him here. If anybody rode with me, he did. I'm just tickled to death."
Hamilton's win came in the first restrictor plate race since Earnhardt's death. Somehow, some way, the Winston Cup field was able to put together a thriller that featured 37 lead changes among a track-record 26 drivers and still stay out of trouble all day long.
Martin said afterward that all the drivers deserved a gold medal for the performance, and Hamilton agreed.
"I'm proud of everybody we raced against today because I think it wore us out mentally out there just trying to be safe," a winded Hamilton said while sitting down in victory lane. "I seen more give-and-take here than I ever have today. I'm just really proud of the people we raced against. This makes you proud to be in Winston Cup."
The win was the first for crew chief Jimmy Elledge, who replicated the strategy the No. 55 team used in last year's runner-up finish.
"That's unreal, I tell you what," Elledge said. "Bobby did a super job there. We kind of messed up on that last pit stop there, and it wasn't real good. We just put four tires on him. That's what worked for us last year with Kenny Wallace. Kenny followed Dale (Earnhardt) to the front with that same car. This was for my old buddy Dale. We sure miss him."
It also was the first victory for car owner Andy Petree, who previously had scored Talladega wins as a crew chief with Phil Parsons, Harry Gant and Earnhardt.
"I can't say enough about Bobby Hamilton," Petree said. "We knew he was a great race car driver when we got him, but we didn't have any idea how good he really was."
Stewart led 25 straight laps before losing the lead and 26 in all. He was able to stick out front and then hold on for second despite left-front fender damage obtained through contact with Johnny Benson.
"When I saw him get the run, I knew he was going to get by with the momentum he had," Stewart said. "I was just hoping we didn't go from first back to like 20th on the last lap. To be honest, I was just glad we were able to hold on at the end."
And it wasn't just the battle for the win that was thrilling. Behind Hamilton and Stewart, rookie Kurt Busch, Martin, Bobby Labonte and Nemechek finished four-wide for positions 2-6. Benson, Dale Earnhardt Jr. (33 laps led), Mike Wallace and Jeff Burton were similarly stacked up to round out the top 10 order.
Winston Cup points leader Dale Jarrett finished 18th. Matt Kenseth (19th), Sterling Marlin (23rd) and second-place points man Jeff Gordon (27th) also led double-digit laps. Polesitter Stacy Compton led the first two laps but finished arrears on the 43-car field after engine and shock problems that crew chief Chad Knaus and the Melling Racing team couldn't solve.
THE BIG PICTURE
The win was Hamilton's fourth and final in Winston Cup, though he went on to win a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship in 2004. He died of head and neck cancer in January 2007.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
