EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the next entry into The News Herald's Winston Cup Throwback, a continuation of the project started by sports writer Justin Epley during the current slowdown in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic. With NASCAR headed to Atlanta this week, we take a look back to 2000.
HAMPTON, Ga. — The NASCAR Winston Cup Series gained a new winner and said goodbye to some of the folks who defined racing over the years.
Jerry Nadeau grabbed the lead away from Ward Burton on a late restart at Atlanta Motor Speedway and held on to win the season-ending NAPA 500. At the same time, NASCAR bid farewell to three-time champion Darrell Waltrip, who is retiring, and longtime broadcast partner ESPN said so long after providing defining television coverage of the sport since 1981.
Nadeau was coming at the end, one way or another. After the last set of green flag pit stops, crew chief Tony Furr gave him the go-ahead to track down Burton. But with 14 to go after whittling the deficit to about 4 1/2 seconds, he got a little unexpected help.
Scott Pruett crashed on the backstretch, sending the front-runners to pit road for two tires, while others took four. Burton brought the field down for a slow restart, stacking up others behind him, but Nadeau was able to time it right, get the jump and claim the victory.
Nadeau was the common denominator on the day, starting second, grabbing the lead for the first time on lap 5 and pacing a race-high 155 of 325 circuits.
"I can't believe it," Nadeau told ESPN. "These guys are the best in the world. We had a tough year, but what a way to end the season. The car was flawless. The guys did an awesome job on pit road. I've got to thank Hendrick Motorsports and all the guys at the engine shop.
"I didn't know what was going to happen there (at the end). I couldn't believe that the 22 car was in front of us the whole time. I thought we had a pretty healthy lead before that, then he was suddenly ahead of me by the end of the race. So, we put on two tires at the end of the race, same as they did. We were catching them every lap."
Dale Earnhardt also got ahead of Burton late to finish second, Burton (96 laps led) settled for third, Jeff Gordon was fourth and 2000 Winston Cup champion Bobby Labonte finished fifth. Points were of little concern to Labonte as he already had clinched the title with a fourth-place run at Homestead-Miami the week before. But Earnhardt's run bumped him ahead of Jeff Burton (12th) for second in the standings. Robert Yates Racing teammates Dale Jarrett (15th) and Ricky Rudd (24th) rounded out the top five in the final points order.
Jeremy Mayfield looked like the biggest threat to win early, leading up until lap 53 when he blew an engine while out front. Mark Martin also led before falling out with motor trouble after 122 laps.
Waltrip, the 1981, '82 and '85 series champion and winner of 84 Winston Cup races, finished seven laps behind in 34th after taking the 43rd and final starting position. He'll transition to the TV booth for FOX in 2001 as the network debuts its coverage.
Bob Jenkins, Benny Parsons and Ned Jarrett manned the booth and Dr. Jerry Punch, John Kernan, Bill Weber and Ray Dunlap were on pit road for what is slated to be ESPN's final Winston Cup broadcast. Jenkins and the network saluted the fans, drivers and big moments along the way with a special video tribute to close out the airtime.
"Throughout life, we as individuals and professionals invest countless time, money and effort in search of all the elusive elements that can bring our health and happiness to the next level," Jenkins said. "But every once in a while, magic happens. That special combination that just cannot be explained. It just happens. On a Sunday afternoon at Rockingham in 1981, the magic began.
"We now arrive at a moment every member of this team wished would never come for over a year. The time that we all knew we must go our separate ways in, hopefully just for a while, our NASCAR Winston Cup coverage. As the senior member of the team, I've accepted the responsibility of saying farewell. And believe me, it is not easy. Benny, Ned, Jerry, John, Bill, Mike Wells our director and Neil Goldberg our producer, and a lot of other behind-the-scenes people and I have become like family over the years. And although I and several other members of this team will continue to be seen on ESPN, our time together as a team is over. We thank everyone at NASCAR and the various tracks we've visited, but most importantly, we thank you our fans who have contributed so much to our coverage down through the years. It was for you that we've done this since 1981. Without you, there would have been no magic."
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
