Man accused of 11 years of sexual assaultKINSTON — A North Carolina man is in jail after investigators determined he committed multiple sex offenses over an 11-year period, a sheriff’s office said.
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the victims of years of sexual assault reported crimes against them on May 1.
Detectives conducted interviews which showed the alleged offenses took place between 2001 and 2012 on numerous occasions. The sheriff’s office provided no additional details.
According to the sheriff’s office, authorities arrested Christopher Canuette on Tuesday and charged him with seven counts of first-degree statutory sex offense.
Canuette is jailed on a $500,000 secured bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.
Atrium Health loses $30M in first quarter of 2020CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina health care system lost nearly $30 million in the first quarter of this year as it dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.
Atrium Health’s operating loss announced Tuesday is down $56 million from its $26 million income during the fourth quarter of 2019, the Charlotte Observer reported.
The hospital system in Charlotte has decided to resume non-essential procedures after a pause in March caused “significant financial consequences,” Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods said in April.
The board also gave the green light in April to allow the health system to borrow up to $750 million for operations related to the virus outbreak.
Woods said Atrium Health’s coronavirus predictive model now shows virus cases in Mecklenburg County peaking in late July, as opposed to the county model that shows cases peaking in the middle of that month.
Woods said the hospital system’s model shows there will be enough hospital beds and personal protective equipment in the county during the peak.
Approximately two-thirds of COVID-19 patients in the county have so far recovered, according to Mecklenburg County figures released Tuesday. North Carolina health officials reported there have been nearly 15,350 positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning and 577 related deaths, an increase of 27 compared to Monday.
Dems to hold state convention online
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Democratic Party will hold its state convention online next month rather than in person, in keeping with social distancing rules from the coronavirus pandemic.
The virtual convention is set for June 6 and will feature appearances by statewide candidates and other special guests. Convention business includes picking at-large and elected officials who will serve as Democratic National Convention delegates and on the party’s slate of presidential electors.
The state Republican Party had planned to hold its convention in Greenville this weekend, but it’s been pushed back to July.
Both state parties have been holding local activities online in recent weeks. The state Democratic Party’s district conventions were slated to be held virtually on Wednesday.
State Democratic Party Executive Director Meredith Cuomo says the digital platform for the state convention gives party leaders the chance to create innovative ways to energize party members heading into the fall.
NC-operated passenger train service suspended
RALEIGH — State-sponsored train service between Raleigh and Charlotte will be suspended beginning next week because of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on revenues, North Carolina transportation officials said Wednesday.
The Piedmont runs three trips a day between the state capital and North Carolina’s largest city. The N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release that service will be suspended beginning on Monday.
People who want to travel between Raleigh and Charlotte by train can take the Carolinian, which departs Charlotte each morning daily and stops in Raleigh en route to New York. The Carolinian returns from New York, makes a stop in Raleigh before reaching Charlotte in the evening.
NCDOT said passengers with reservations can modify their trip on Amtrak.com, or find their reservation on the home screen in the Amtrak app. Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing reservations until Aug. 31, the department said.
Amtrak is requiring that all customers in stations, on trains and thruway buses wear facial coverings. In addition, enhanced cleaning measures are in place on the trains and at stations. While on board, passengers are encouraged to follow social distancing recommendations.
