Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... CENTRAL BURKE COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 930 PM EDT. * AT 530 PM EDT, THE JOHN'S RIVER GAUGE HAS CRESTED AND WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TONIGHT. * FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF CENTRAL BURKE COUNTY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ONLY WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE REPORT FLOODWATERS OR LANDSLIDES FLOWING OVER ROADS OR THREATENING PROPERTY TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL-FREE, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, BY POSTING ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR VIA TWITTER USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. YOUR MESSAGE SHOULD DESCRIBE THE EVENT AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED, INCLUDING ROADWAYS, NEARBY CROSS STREETS, STREAM NAMES, AND OTHER LANDMARKS. &&