$100 toilet paper roll among NC price gouging complaints
RALEIGH — The North Carolina attorney general's office has received over a thousand coronavirus-related price gouging complaints. Among them: a Facebook marketplace seller asking $100 for a roll of toilet paper.
Of the approximately 1,200 complaints made since a state of emergency was declared and the price gouging law went into effect, 54 percent involve grocery items, TV station WTVD reported. Consumers also reported being charged too much for hand sanitizer, cleaning products and face masks.
Attorney General Josh Stein's office says it is investigating nine North Carolina-based sellers on Amazon. Those sellers are accused of raising prices on coronavirus-related products by more than 40 percent, the station reported.
At a time when North Carolinians are trying to take care of themselves and their families in the face of an unprecedented crisis, some sellers are instead focused on unfairly taking people's money," Stein said in a statement. "My office will investigate these cases and take action if we believe they've violated the price gouging law.
Offenders face a penalty of up to $5,000 per violation.
New island replaces old one off coast
NAGS HEAD — Two years after a newly formed North Carolina island was lost to storm surge, a new one appears to be rising in its place on the Outer Banks, park officials said.
Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the nearly 100-foot long (30 meters long) formation was discovered Sunday, about a quarter of a mile south of Cape Point. It's in the same area where Shelly Island showed up on a NASA satellite in the fall of 2016, officials said.
According to the National Park Service, the sandbar could either continue growing in size or get washed away with the next storm swell.
Park officials are warning beachgoers not to attempt to access the sandbar because of the deep, cold water and dangerously strong currents between it and Cape Point.
Shelly Island gained international attention and attracted tourists from across the country. At least five people who waded to the island had to be rescued after the tide came in, according to news sources.
Shelly Island, so named by tourists for its plentiful seashells, survived for more than two years. It grew to 20 acres and a mile in length before a series of storms cut it in half, then washed it away, news sources reported.
Storms kill NC resident when tree falls on home
LEXINGTON — A line of severe thunderstorms and most likely some tornadoes have swept across North Carolina, leaving one woman dead after a tree crashed into her bedroom.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said the 61-year-old woman lived in Lexington, North Carolina. It is about half an hour south of Winston-Salem and northeast of Charlotte along Interstate 85.
The sheriff's office said a man who also was in the bedroom suffered minor injuries. The identities of the man and the woman have not been released.
Jonathan Blaes, the meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said surveys are underway to confirm that tornadoes had struck parts of the state. Those areas include Alamance County in the central part of the state and parts of the coast near Jacksonville.
The western part of North Carolina also experienced extremely heavy rain and flash flood warnings in places that include Boone.
No other deaths were immediately reported statewide. A woman in Charlotte was injured after a large tree fell on her residence.
Inmate dies, 80-plus others infected in his prison complex
BUTNER — A 81-year-old inmate in North Carolina has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Charles Richard Rootes died Saturday after receiving treatment for the virus for over two weeks, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release. He was diagnosed with the virus on March 26 after being taken to a hospital for respiratory failure. Roots was serving a 99-year sentence after being convicted last year of kidnapping, rape, and theft.
As of Sunday, more than 80 people, including 22 employees, have been diagnosed with the virus in the prison complex that housed Rootes, The News & Observer reported.
Butner Prison Complex's medium-security facility, which houses 641 men, currently has more than 40 inmates who have tested positive for the virus. There are 10 other confirmed coronavirus cases among inmates at Butner's low-security facility.
North Carolina's total caseload rose by 404 cases in 24 hours over the weekend, to 4,312 infected people, with 80 confirmed deaths, the state's Department of Health and Human Services reported.
