Today is Friday, June 19, the 171st day of 2020. There are 195 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On June 19, 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved by the U.S. Senate, 73-27, after surviving a lengthy filibuster.
On this date
In 1775, George Washington was commissioned by the Continental Congress as commander in chief of the Continental Army.
In 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas were free — an event celebrated to this day as “Juneteenth.”
In 1938, four dozen people were killed when a railroad bridge in Montana collapsed, sending a train known as the Olympian hurtling into Custer Creek.
In 1944, during World War II, the two-day Battle of the Philippine Sea began, resulting in a victory for the Americans over the Japanese.
In 1945, millions of New Yorkers turned out to cheer Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was honored with a parade.
In 1952, the U.S. Army Special Forces, the elite unit of fighters known as the Green Berets, was established at Fort Bragg, N.C.
In 1953, Julius Rosenberg, 35, and his wife, Ethel, 37, convicted of conspiring to pass U.S. atomic secrets to the Soviet Union, were executed at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.
In 1975, former Chicago organized-crime boss Sam Giancana was shot to death in the basement of his home in Oak Park, Illinois; the killing has never been solved.
In 1987, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law requiring any public school teaching the theory of evolution to teach creation science as well.
In 2006, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice warned North Korea it would face consequences if it test-fired a missile thought to be powerful enough to reach the West Coast of the United States.
In 2009, Texas billionaire R. Allen Stanford was indicted and jailed on charges that his international banking empire was really just a Ponzi scheme built on lies, bluster and bribery. (Stanford was sentenced to 110 years in prison after being convicted of bilking investors in a $7.2 billion scheme that involved the sale of fraudulent certificates of deposit.)
In 2013, actor James Gandolfini, 51, died while vacationing in Rome.
Five years ago: Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees homered for his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 29th player in major league history to reach that milestone. (The Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2.)
Today’s birthdays: Singer Tommy DeVito (The Four Seasons) is 92. Actress Gena Rowlands is 90. Singer Elaine “Spanky” McFarlane (Spanky and Our Gang) is 78. Author Sir Salman Rushdie is 73. Actress Phylicia Rashad is 72. Singer Ann Wilson (Heart) is 70. Actress Kathleen Turner is 66. Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul is 58. Alt-country musician Scott Avett (The Avett Brothers) is 44. Actress Zoe Saldana is 42.
Former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki is 42. Actor Neil Brown Jr. is 40. Actress Lauren Lee Smith is 40. Rapper Macklemore (Macklemore and Ryan Lewis) is 38. Actor Paul Dano is 36. New York Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom is 32. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti is 31. Actor Chuku Modu (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 30. Actor Atticus Shaffer is 22.
Thought for Today:
“Exuberance is better than taste.”
— Gustave Flaubert, French author (1821-80)
