The famous phrase “Serenity now!” surfaced this past week in honor and memory of comedy legend Jerry Stiller, who died Monday at 92.
The story behind “Serenity now!” goes back to October 1997 in Season 9, the 159th episode of the NBC sitcom “Seinfeld.” The character Frank Costanza, played by Stiller, is advised by his doctor, based on a self-help relaxation tape, to say “Serenity now” every time he gets angry to keep his stress and blood pressure down. But in true hotheaded fashion, he yells it at the top of his lungs along with violent hand gestures.
For decades, these two words have been stored in the comic memories of “Seinfeld” fans. And right now, maybe shouting, “Serenity now!” seems appropriate, after two long months of lockdown during the deadly COVID-19 crisis.
Not surprisingly, Costanza’s coping technique of yelling, “Serenity now!” proves to have the opposite effect. Yet for many, hearing the phrase this week has shifted the focus away from a virus to a hilarious episode of a beloved television comedy.
Coping techniques vary. My daughter-in-law has been “stress baking,” after helping with home schooling. An out-of-state friend made an “emergency” run across state lines to purchase wine when her supply ran short. Another relative put her student loans on hold, fired the nanny and applied for unemployment when her health care job was furloughed. A teen in my church has watched all 40 seasons of the TV show “Survivor.” My nephew in New York City created a Shakespeare video with friends/fellow unemployed actors and singers, to raise money for worthy causes.
Some of my neighbors are sewing masks, others are making quilts or reading books, some are digging in the dirt and tending their gardens. Other neighbors are working on the front lines in the hospital and some are working hard and doing their best to keep their businesses afloat. One neighbor organized a food drive for Burke United Christian Ministries. Others are making phone calls or posting on Facebook, and some are going to the grocery store for their homebound friends.
Everyone I know is coping in their own way, yet we are all affected differently.
I read these words on social media a couple of days ago by an unknown author: “I heard that we are all in the same boat, but it’s not like that. We are in the same storm, but not in the same boat. Your ship could be shipwrecked, and mine might not be. Or vice versa. For some, quarantine is optimal ... For others, this is a desperate financial and family crisis. For some that live alone, they’re facing endless loneliness. While for others it is peace, rest and time with their family … We are not in the same boat.”
After spending weeks coping with the realities of the pandemic, we collectively seem to crave the inner peace of serenity. Whether shouting it or praying for it, it seems that “Serenity now” is the ongoing plea we carry in our hearts.
Long before the coronavirus plagued our nation, my neighbor Jean and I met weekly to study the book, “The Way of Serenity” by Catholic priest Father Jonathan Morris. Morris maintains that peace and happiness are found when we pray and seek serenity.
“Yes, in the Serenity Prayer we are asking for the miracle of serenity in turmoil, but we are promising at the same time that we will try to (1) accept what we cannot change, (2) act courageously to change the things we can, and (3) use our minds to distinguish what we can change and what we cannot. That’s a lot of collaboration with God’s grace,” says Morris.
The “Serenity Prayer” is one of the most well-known prayers of our time, written by theologian Reinhold Niebuhr in the late 1930s to early 1940s. It has inspired countless people seeking peace and strength in times of struggle, despair and uncertainty.
Hearing the words “Serenity now” this week reminded me to not fight against things I cannot change and focus on what I can change to seek serenity.
During the pandemic I have sought serenity by staying home. I also limit my exposure to the news. This was suggested by my friend Kathy. She said, “We need to know what’s going on but there’s a point of too much.” She advised, “Turn it off and tune in to something you love.”
What I love most are people, so I reach out to friends and family, and guess what? Mostly they are at home and even if they are “at work” they are happy to hear from someone. I send a text or an email, write a note, or give them a call. I ask people how they are doing, how they’re feeling. Are they coping? Then I hush up and listen.
Another change is learning to use Zoom. Before COVID-19, zoom, or more accurately “zoom-zoom” was the sound effect I made with my grandkids when we played with matchbox cars. I thought zoom was the function of the camera lens for close-up pictures.
Zoom now means a way to connect during social isolation. The internet transformed almost overnight from information and entertainment to a virtual video lifeline. According to a March 17 article in The New York Times, more than 600,000 people downloaded Zoom in a single day in March. I use it for work meetings and to invite friends for “happy hour,” birthday parties and girlfriend gatherings.
My writer friend Deb put it this way when invited to our first Writers Group Zoom meeting, “I love Zoom! You can wear just a nice blouse and PJ bottoms ... and go barefoot ...”
Serenity now also means taking good care of yourself. Often in the morning, my husband and I put on our walking shoes (and grab our masks in case we need them) and head out the door. There are hills on my street I dread every time. I go slow, breathe deep and keep on walking to the top. I am grateful for the beauty of nature, the lake vistas and feet without pain. Once we get home, I eat a healthy breakfast and spend quiet time meditating on my faith. Then on to work or something productive. This much I can do.
Troubled times will always be here. Whether it’s COVID-19 or something altogether different. There are many opportunities that lead to serenity now. Choose wisely.
