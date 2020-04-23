There’s a new place in Morganton for larger furry friends to run and play.
A new dog park for dogs 25 pounds and up opens at the Catawba River Soccer Complex today.
The dog park opened as an extension of the existing park at the soccer complex for dogs under 25 pounds. This helps separate breeds of different sizes, and ensure dogs of all sizes can enjoy a day at the park.
The new dog park offers more than an acre of space for dogs to run and play. Its construction was planned as part of Phase 3 of the Catawba River Soccer Complex’s expansion.
It was made possible through a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant, as well as a number of private donations from the community.
The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset.
The following rules are in place at the dog park:
» Dogs must have tags displaying current vaccines, registration and ownership.
» Choke, spike, pinch or prong collars are strictly prohibited.
» Children under 14 are not allowed without an adult.
» Aggressive dogs are strictly prohibited.
» In-heat females are not allowed.
» No food is allowed at the dog park.
» Owners must pick up after pets.
» Use of tobacco or vaping products is prohibited.
