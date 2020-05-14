Pastors and community members celebrated the National Day of Prayer throughout the day on Thursday, May 7.
The Burke County National Day of Prayer committee members gathered at noon in a semicircle, wearing masks, sitting 6 feet apart, as each stood to pray for various sectors.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions prohibiting crowds of more than 10 people, participation was limited to committee members, media and camera crew. Other pastors attended, but separated themselves in the background. First responders stood nearby in the parking lot of the Burke Arts Council.
The ceremony was livestreamed, with 250 people streaming in on the National Day of Prayer, Burke County, NC Facebook page. The event normally attracts 150-250 attendees. Some years, 300-400 have attended.
The theme this year was “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth,” chosen by the National Day of Prayer Task Force and used in all observances across the nation.
The event opened with a recording of Willette McIntosh singing the national anthem while all in attendance stood with hands over their hearts.
Nancy Whalley, chairwoman for the National Day of Prayer committee, welcomed everyone to the event.
“It is being done different from previous years, but we are grateful for the technology that allows us to be with you by way of Facebook livestream,” Whalley said.
Several other committee members prayed during this event, including:
» Kathy Miller prayed for the nation.
» Naomi Smith prayed for the church.
» Amy Kincaid prayed for the government.
» Helen Wilson prayed for the family.
» Nancy Whalley prayed for business, military, public safety and medical personnel.
» Marlene Houk prayed for the media.
» Ann Hope Thomas prayed for education.
Smith ended in prayer, while a recording of “How Great Thou Art,” played in the background.
“We came out to pray and give honor to our king,” Smith said. “We are grateful to live in a country where we can pray. We are grateful for our first responders, rescue, fire department, police and those who serve our community to keep us safe.”
Another NDP event took place at First Baptist Church of Glen Alpine at 6 p.m. Thursday, where six pastors from Glen Alpine churches gathered together 6 feet apart to pray. Several members of FBC Glen Alpine attended but remained in vehicles, spaced every other parking space apart.
» John Terry, pastor of FBC Glen Alpine, prayed for the military and veterans.
» Chris Uren, pastor of Gibbs Chapel Wesleyan Church, prayed for schools.
» Terry Robinson, pastor of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, prayed for first responders.
» Kevin Crawford, senior pastor of Praise Assembly of God, prayed for families, businesses and the economy.
» Boyd Biggerstaff, pastor of Praise Assembly of God, prayed for churches.
» T.J. Robinson, pastor of Redeemed Independent Baptist Church, prayed for the government.
Crawford ended in prayer and spoke words of encouragement to churches.
“I want to encourage you to remain in an attitude of prayer,” Crawford said. “Increase your prayer life. Prayer changes things.”
To read the prayers of each of the Burke County NDP committee members, visit www.facebook.com/NDPBurke/?epa=SEARCH_BOX.
To watch the video of each pastor’s prayer for the NDP held at FBC Glen Alpine, visit www.facebook.com/fbcglenalpine/videos/687817511774823/ or www.facebook.com/GibbsChapelChurch/videos/284188889266703/.
