At the highest point on the road (12,572 feet) between Mendoza, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile, in the La Cumbra Pass stands a statue known as Christ the Redeemer of the Andes. A number of curiosities relate to this work of art: It is made of metal that was once cannonballs; its location is virtually uninhabitable the majority of the year due to the subzero climate (30 degrees below zero Celsius in the winter); and the base supporting it is engraved in Spanish with the words, “Sooner shall these mountains crumble into dust than Chileans and Argentinians break the peace which at the feet of Christ the Redeemer, they have sworn to maintain.”
In the early days of the 20th century, Pope Leo XIII’s ministerial emphasis was encouraging world peace. However, the nations of Chile and Argentina held very divisive opinions concerning the boundary between them. Despite the pope’s pleading, they were steadily inching toward war. A woman by the name of Angela Oliveira de Costa utilized her social connections in both countries to instigate and encourage reconciliation — and she succeeded. The 21-foot memorial to Christ as the Reconciler was dedicated on today’s date, March 13, in 1904.
The church has many aspects of ministry — evangelism, feeding the hungry, addressing injustice, erecting hospitals and children’s homes, and too many more than can be listed. But, truth be told, not only have we neglected the ministry of reconciliation, we Christians quite often are more guilty of causing dissension than we are blessed for bringing about rapprochement. James summed up our problem and did not mince words: “What causes fights and quarrels among you? Don’t they come from your desires that battle within you? ... You quarrel and fight ... you have the wrong motives ...”
Paul often addressed this problem, giving a solution: “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as Christ in God forgave you.”
Twenty-five or more years ago in the congregation where I was pastor, two churchmen disagreed over a budget line. It snowballed until the church membership began polarizing on the issue. Committee meetings and budget meetings became exceedingly strained and worship services tense. Both were good men, and each had excellent reasons for their respective positions, but they also knew the issue was hurting the congregation.
People in this small agricultural community were surprised one day to see these two dining together in the local restaurant. Even more astonishing, after their meal they joined hands and prayed for the church asking for the Lord’s help in putting aside their differences.
I can honestly testify that whenever that budget issue arose in future meetings, both of these men would rise from their seating and exit the building. They were not going to allow their respective opinions to damage the ministry of God’s church.
Anne Lamott is fast becoming one of my favorite authors. Writing about grace she says, “Grace is spiritual WD-40. The mystery of grace is that God loves Henry Kissinger and Vladimir Putin and me exactly as much as He or She loves your new grandchild. Go figure ... Grace is what changes us, heals us, heals our world ... It helps us breathe again and again and gives us back ourselves ... gives us faith in life and each other. And — remember, grace always bats last.”
Remember the next time you are experiencing one of those self-righteous moments in your church life, Christ in God has forgiven you.
