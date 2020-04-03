Support makes event a success
The Burke County Branch of the NAACP offers their sincere gratitude for the support from the community of their 39th Annual Black History Festival held on Feb. 29.
It was without a doubt one of our most successful festivals. There were well over 400 patrons that attended this year and, without the dedication and support from our sponsors we certainly could not have achieved such a fantastic outcome.
To that end, the Branch would like to personally thank the following: The Burke Arts Council, the North Carolina Arts Council, The City of Morganton, Morganton Parks and Recreation, Western Piedmont Community College/Tim Pittman, CoMPAS Xstream, The News Herald; Platinum sponsors: Chick-fil-A/Morganton Store, Janice and John Rostan, an anonymous donor; Gold sponsors: Case Farms Chicken, Carolinas HealthCare System/Blue Ridge, William T. Link, D.D.S., Burke Primary Care, Morganton Eye Physicians, P.A. & Surgery Center; Silver sponsors — Phifer Lumber Company, Morganton Honda, Abele’s Family Restaurant, Hugh Blackwell, James W. and Janice Gravely, Mary Huffman Dentistry, Daniel Law Firm, PA, Morganton Men’s Club, RealLiving Carolina Property, VanNoppen Marketing, two anonymous donors; Bronze sponsors — Foothills Family Denistry, Mayor Ronnie Thompson/Valdese Business, Sossomans Funeral Home/Creamatory, Belks’s/Morganton, Kevin A. Kilbride, MD and Ita B. Kilbride, Ed.D and, one Anonymous Donor. A special thank you to Angela Happoldt and Lauren Powell — 3rd grade classes from Mull Elementary School for their excellent artwork. Thank you to the vendors and informational booths that participated this year.
In addition, thank you to all the members of the branch that worked so tirelessly and hard to put the event together. Lastly, but as equally important, thank you to the community for coming out and supporting our effort, we hope that you learned something that you didn’t know. Each year we strive to bring information, entertainment and community togetherness for the good of us all. Again, thank you!
Ruth Roseboro
Morganton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.