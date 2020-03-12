East Burke Christian Ministries celebrates 39 years this March, serving residents of Hildebran, Icard, Connelly Springs, Rhodhiss and George Hildebran who are in urgent need of help.
The nondenominational, nonprofit ministry assists individuals and families who don’t have the means to purchase food or medicine or pay a necessary utility bill scheduled for disconnection.
In 1980, three pastors realized the need for the facility when they discovered a lot of families were going to each church asking for help.
The Rev. James Hester of Hildebran First Baptist Church, the Rev. Gary Coble of Mount Hebron Lutheran Church and the Rev. John Herald at Hildebran United Methodist Church planned and organized EBCM to keep a record of the people assisted and what they received. It became the first crisis assistance agency in eastern Burke County.
Local churches provide the majority of funding, but utility assistance funds also come from Duke Energy grants and the Emergency Food Shelter Program through the United Way.
“East Burke Christian Ministries helps mainly with food, then financial assistance,” said Carolyn Yoder, director at EBCM. “We (also) have information from other organizations that may help with their need, for example, the WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) program. We (also) refer individuals to social services and offer food-stamp applications to those that need one.”
The Hildebran Food Lion also donates food items to EBCM.
“Produce from the store (is) at the end of its shelf life, but still very good,” Yoder said. “It (includes) bread items from the bakery, cakes, pies, cupcakes, potato salad, slaw, chicken, yogurt, milk and cheese. We never know what or how much we will get, but most days, the families are allowed to get two or three grocery bags of these items to help their families put food on the table. It is amazing how much Food Lion helps the community in doing this.”
Financial donations are accepted. Other items they accept include nonperishable food, everyday kitchen and household items, and fresh vegetables in the summer. They also take clothing that is clean and in good condition.
“We have a room for clothing, which is $1 per item, or $7 for a 13-gallon bag,” Yoder said. “Currently, we have an abundance of clothing, especially for children, babies and ladies. This is a deal for anyone needing clothing, and is available to the public, not just clients.”
Another way the ministry helps in the community is after a tragedy.
“(We) have helped families after a burnout who have nothing,” Yoder said. “The used clothing and household items are special to those families. Another family is losing their home after the breadwinner passed away. The deposit on the power bill in another place means the world to them to get a fresh start in a new home.”
The organization currently has 30 volunteers. Yoder is the only paid employee at the facility.
“A total of 30 individuals help,” Yoder said. “Six are regular workers helping every week with food and clothes. The others help at our mobile food truck with Second Harvest Food Bank. (We) try to spend more money on our families in need rather than East Burke Christian Ministries. We try to keep our operating bills down.”
EBCM is a member of Second Harvest Food Bank located in Hickory, which allows them to shop at the food bank once a week. The mobile food truck is leased every other month by appointment and paid for by individuals or church Sunday school classes.
“This year, we only have three appointments for the food truck, because 500 agencies receive food from them in different locations,” Yoder said. “The mobile truck brings a variety of food items. We use the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Hildebran for a food giveaway. We usually help 100 families or more with this event. This (program) is for anyone in Burke County that needs help.”
The organization needs two more volunteers to assist in the food pantry and carry food boxes to cars on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m.
EBCM is open year-round Tuesdays from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 9-11:30 a.m. Produce is ready on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. and Thursdays at noon. They are located at 103 3rd Ave. SE in Hildebran.
“We have been able to be here for all this time only by the grace of God and support of the community,” Yoder said. “Whenever we have a crisis, low funds, or empty pantry, our community will respond to help us over the hump. In July 1985, we hit what I call our summer crunch — our funds were low, and the pantry was empty. I panicked. I prayed to God when we closed at the end of the week. On Monday, we went back to work, and there was a check for $2,000 in the mailbox from a lady in Florida (who) left EBCM in her will.”
For more information, visit www.ebcmnc.com or to volunteer, call 828-397-7074.
Barbara Jolly-Deakle is a News Herald correspondent and a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group. She can be reached at BabbyWrites@CompasCable.net.
