Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry is the home of one of the major food pantries in this region, distributing 1.7 million pounds of food to those in need in 2019 alone.
Currently, the need for food assistance is keeping the ECCCM Charlie Bunn Food Pantry extremely busy with a heavy flow of clients in need of food assistance. ECCCM is an experienced and well-qualified organization that works effectively with multiple vendors to receive enough commodities to feed a community reeling in the wake of layoffs and the highest unemployment rate since 1939. Working closely between these vendors and mass feeding outlets, ECCCM is equipped to distribute much-needed commodities to people in crisis.
Recently, one of ECCCM’s volunteers said that her husband, a volunteer truck driver for a nonprofit in Danville, Va., had a tractor-trailer full of chips that he would deliver if the ECCCM Charlie Bunn Food Pantry could use them. The chips were available through God’s Pit Crew, a faith-based crisis response organization in Danville. God’s Pit Crew has a team of more than 700 volunteers who also feel called to serve in times of need.
ECCCM received the tractor-trailer load of chips at its off-site warehouse, exactly as promised. With this gracious bounty of snack bags, ECCCM sought out community partners who might also share in this blessing and aid in distributing to those in need.
Because ECCCM has a Student Hunger Prevention Program already in place, all Catawba County public school systems received portions of the donation. Additionally, ECCCM was able to share with seven other nonprofit organizations in the area.
ECCCM would like to thank God’s Pit Crew, its volunteers and one very special truck driver for this bounteous blessing, as well as ECCCM’s own volunteer who mentioned the possible donation in the first place. ECCCM is grateful to be able to share from the bounty it received.
ECCCM is a crisis assistance ministry supported by the community to serve those in crisis situations. Emergency help is provided for mortgage and rent payments, utility bills, necessary pharmaceuticals, clothing and food assistance.
In 2019, ECCCM provided assistance to over 10,825 local residents and provided over 1.7 million pounds of food to families experiencing food insecurity. More information can be found at www.ecccm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.