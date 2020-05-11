Photos by Anne Thompson/News Herald photo correspondent
Many local residents hit local shops and shopping centers as Phase 1 of the reopening in North Carolina began Friday evening. Others chose to take advantage of state parks reopening, which took place Saturday. Residents are still encouraged to practice social distancing, wear masks and to wash hands during the first phase of reopening.
