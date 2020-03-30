DURHAM - NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina, has announced that, for the first time in the history of the organization, they will accept donations to fund various grant programs that support early-stage entrepreneurs in North Carolina.
“Now more than ever, the need is greater and simply beyond our capacity to fill alone,” said Thom Ruhe, NC IDEA president and CEO. “Entrepreneurs throughout North Carolina need assistance if together we are to protect the fragile, but vital entrepreneurial ecosystem.”
Since 2006, NC IDEA has supported early-stage entrepreneurs working to start and grow companies with the potential of high growth and economic impact. Over the years, the organization has developed a sophisticated process for soliciting and vetting applications, and disbursing funds tied to specific activities and outcomes. The process is supported by an extensive network of core reviewers representing the state’s economic development organizations, universities, incubators and accelerators, and investment community.
“For years, we have provided funding and assistance for people trying to build great companies that create jobs and strengthen our economy,” Ruhe said. “Over the last three years, we have been spending nearly double what is required by the IRS to help more entrepreneurs and ecosystem partners.”
One hundred percent of all donations received will be disbursed through NC IDEA’s programs. Details about the fundraising effort can be found at www.ncidea.org/partners-in-purpose/.
