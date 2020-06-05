The following are listings for Burke County’s Most Wanted individuals:
Name: Stephen Zachariah Pritchard
Date of Birth: Aug. 12, 1980
Race/Sex: White/Male
Last known address: 4047 Glen Powell Ave., Morganton.
Description: Prtichard is wanted by multiple agencies for felony fraud including obtaining property by false pretenses, forgery and uttering.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 4
Name: Kevin Matthew Revis
Date of Birth: Aug. 4, 1985
Race/Sex: White/Male
Last known address: 3811 Bennett Road, Morganton.
Description: Revis is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for several felony indictments for selling methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 4
Name: Dionna Shaneice Tate
Date of Birth: June 22, 1989
Race/Sex: Black/Female
Last known address: 3535 E. Homestead Lane, Morganton.
Description: Tate is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 13
Name: Dalton Gage Hughes
Date of Birth: April 11, 1992
Race/Sex: White/Male
Last known address: 3306 Flat Gap Road, Valdese.
Description: Hughes is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 20
Name: Ryan Dale Washington
Date of Birth: May 28, 1990
Race/Sex: White/Male
Last known address: Homeless.
Description: Washington is wanted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.
Weeks on Most Wanted: 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.