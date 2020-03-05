NC prison reports second fatal fight in a week
RALEIGH — A North Carolina prison inmate was killed Saturday in a fight with another offender, authorities said.
Officials said Kevin R. Taylor Jr., 23, was hit with a homemade weapon about 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Eastern Correctional Institution. Emergency responders pronounced him dead less than 15 minutes later.
Taylor was housed in the regular population and was serving a 5-year, 5-month sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon. He entered prison on Jan. 1, 2019 after being convicted in Mecklenburg County.
Authorities said the other offender involved in the prison fight was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The prison was placed on lock-down.
Taylor’s death comes one week after a convicted murderer was killed in a fight at another Greene County state prison.
Andre A. Young-Johnson, 23, was fatally injured Feb. 21 when he was struck with a homemade weapon at Maury Correctional Institution in Hookerton.
Charlotte Diocese alters practices over coronavirus fears
CHARLOTTE — The leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte has announced a temporary halt to some traditional practices at Mass over concerns about the coronavirus.
Bishop Peter Jugis sent a letter asking all priests and lay people who distribute communion to wash their hands before Mass begins, The Charlotte Observer reported on Tuesday.
“As a further precaution they may clean their hands again by using an alcohol-based anti-bacterial solution before distributing Holy Communion,” Jugis wrote in the letter, which went out last Friday.
During communion, Catholics receive a sacramental wafer and can also sip sacramental wine from a chalice.
Jugis “strongly” encouraged monsignors and priests not to allow parishioners to shake hands with each other during a portion of the Mass called the Sign of Peace, He also encouraged priests to let parishioners know they are “legitimately excused” from Mass if they show symptoms or suspect they have been exposed to the virus.
“While the U.S. has experienced minimal coronavirus cases to date, I ask you to exercise special precautions during the celebration of the Mass and implement protocols at parish functions to minimize the potential for coronavirus and flu spread and to educate on how to avoid exposure,” Jugis wrote.
Young-Johnson was serving a 25-year sentence for second degree murder in the 2017 strangulation death of a man in Mecklenburg County. The other offender in that prison fight was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
4 hospitalized after car chase ends in crash
WINSTON-SALEM — Four people were hospitalized Sunday morning when a motorist refusing to stop for North Carolina authorities crashed into another car during a chase, a county sheriff’s office said.
The pursuit began along Interstate 74 after a BMW sped past Forsyth County deputies trying to pull it over for traffic violations, the sheriff’s office said in a statement obtained by news outlets. Deputies pursued the BMW to a Winston-Salem road, where the car crashed into a Ford SUV, then hit a tree and landed on its roof, according to the agency.
The 36-year-old driver of the BMW, Wesley Rafael Liriano, was arrested and taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. A loaded AR-15 was found on the ground near the crashed car, sheriff’s officials said.
The driver of the Ford and two passengers from the BMW were also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, news outlets reported. Liriano was charged with felony flee to elude and resist, delay and obstruct an officer.
Sex charges filed against former middle school band director
WILMINGTON — A former band director at a North Carolina middle school accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor is now facing additional charges after the attorney general’s office took over his case, authorities said Tuesday.
Peter Michael Frank was charged with 17 more counts, including first-degree sexual offense and statutory sex offense with a person who is 13, 14, or 15 years old, according to The StarNews of Wilmington, which cited a news release from N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein’s office.
The indictment returned by a New Hanover County grand jury alleges that Frank committed the crimes between September 1998 and August 2000 while he worked at Roland-Grise Middle School in Wilmington. His victim was a minor and a student at the school, the news release said.
Frank, who was fired from his job in January, is jailed on indecent liberties charges in a separate case. He’s currently in custody under a $750,000 bail on six counts of indecent liberties with a child and six counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher in a separate case.
Frank’s case was referred to the attorney general by New Hanover and Pender County District Attorney Ben David because of a conflict of interest.
NC won’t seek death penalty in eye-drop murder case
MOUNT HOLLY — Prosecutors in North Carolina won’t seek the death penalty against a man accused of using eye drops to kill his wife for life insurance money.
The case against Joshua Hunsucker, 35, lacks “aggravating factors” that would allow the state to seek capital murder charges, an attorney with the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s fraud investigations unit told a judge Monday.
Hunsucker was charged with first-degree murder, felony insurance fraud and felony obtaining property by false pretense over $100,000 in December 2019, news outlets reported. He was accused of poisoning his wife to claim a $250,000 insurance payout after investigators determined her blood contained high levels of an ingredient found in eye-drop medication.
Eye drops have been linked to heart failure when ingested in large quantities, prosecutors said during a hearing at the time.
Since Hunsucker’s arrest, the family of his wife has filed a wrongful death suit against him and a motion asking for custody of the couple’s two young daughters, The Gaston Gazette has reported.
Hunsucker is scheduled to appear in court May 4.
NC investigators discover 2 bodies in creek bed
CHARLOTTE — Investigators in North Carolina are trying to determine what happened to two people who were found dead in a creek Wednesday evening.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a welfare call around 5:40 p.m., and discovered a woman’s body in a creek bed, the police department said in a statement obtained by news outlets.
Investigators then found a second body about 200 yards upstream. The second victim’s gender wasn’t released. Neither victim was identified.
Homicide detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office are working to identify the causes of death, the agency said,From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.