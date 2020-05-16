A man is facing drug charges after a suspicious vehicle stop earlier this month.
Christopher Brian Newton, 34, of 3233 Clark Loop in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on May 8, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
The charges came after deputies saw two suspicious vehicles sitting on Watermill Road in Morganton, the release said. When they approached the vehicles, Newton was identified as one of the subjects present.
Further investigation led to drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine, which looked to be packaged for sale, being seized from Newton's vehicle, the release said.
Newton is a convicted felon and has previous convictions of first-degree burglary, breaking and entering vehicles and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
His bond was set at $10,000 secured with a court date set for June 1, the release said.
