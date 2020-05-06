Audit: NC transportation agency overspent by $740M
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Transportation spent $740 million beyond what it planned to last year, state auditors said Tuesday as they urged stronger oversight of how DOT and its regional offices handle finances.
The performance review by State Auditor Beth Wood’s office found DOT had spent $6.68 billion on road construction and repairs and other transportation projects for the year ending June 30, 2019. The agency had budgeted $5.94 billion, 12.5% less..
The discrepancy happened because DOT cost estimates were based on past spending levels, not on the specific projects and operations for the year, according to the audit. The DOT Chief Engineer’s Office also failed to monitor the actual spending of each of the department’s 14 regional offices, auditors said.
“There was no formal documented process for communicating goals, objectives and responsibilities for complying with the spending plan,” the audit read.
The findings, which stemmed from an audit that the General Assembly last year directed Wood to perform, reflect the recent fiscal troubles for DOT, which is within Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration.
It was already known that the agency had been spending lots on roads and other expenses over the past few years.
The Republican-controlled legislature had wanted DOT to spend down otherwise large cash balances on projects. The agency also has had to make payments to landowners where future urban loops were planned after a state Supreme Court ruling on eminent domain, and fix massive hurricane road damage. While DOT forecast spending $50 million annually on disaster repairs, the actual spending reached $296 million during the last fiscal year, during which Hurricane Florence hit, according to DOT data.
The General Assembly agreed last fall to a bailout package to help DOT, which included the audit mandate. But COVID-19 brought much of the state’s commerce to a halt, leading to dwindling gasoline and vehicle sales taxes, forcing DOT to lay off temporary employees, prepare furloughs for permanent workers and suspend most programs.
On Monday, DOT announced it could no longer award new projects because the agency’s cash balance had fallen below the $293 million floor established by the legislature.
DOT, in a written response attached to the audit, said it agreed with the findings and is carrying out the recommendations. They include having the Chief Engineer’s Office conduct more routine monitoring of division spending and force spending reductions or contract delays when overspending occurs.
But DOT also said some of the money it had to spend on storm damage was never even appropriated. And it said that thousands of operations and maintenance projects have added to the difficulty of accurately predicting spending levels.
“The auditor’s recommendations have been or are currently being incorporated into NCDOT with the exception of increasing the budget for disasters” within the agency’s general maintenance reserve, the DOT response read. The legislature needs to increase reserve funds, or disaster spending will have “severe impacts” on other state Highway Fund programs, DOT wrote.
Wood’s auditors also suggested greater oversight of the department’s fund by the General Assembly, saying DOT manages billions of dollars without a comprehensive spending plan approved by the legislature. Lawmakers also could require more oversight of a method to finance road projects with federal funds, the audit said.
Two minor earthquakes have struck western NC
VALLEY HILL — The U.S. Geological Survey says that two earthquakes have struck western North Carolina in just over 24 hours.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the most recent quake hit about a mile from Valley Hill late Monday evening. Valley Hill is about 25 miles south of Asheville.
The 2.1-magnitude tremor was more than 6 miles deep.
On Sunday night, a 2.3-magnitude tremor was detected about a mile southwest of Valley Hill. That quake was 5 miles deep.
People in the region reported experiencing “weak” shaking but no damage.
The area has a history of earthquake activity. Severe seismic activity doesn’t happen often there. But the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said that “there have been a few strong earthquakes in our mountain region in the last 100 years.”
NC Republican state convention pushed back to July
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Republican Party has delayed its convention by two months because of the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.
The party had planned to hold the convention May 14-17 in Greenville. Now it’s been pushed back to July 9-12 at the Greenville Convention Center. Party activists will elect Republican National Committee members and the state’s delegates to the national covention, which is still set for late August in Charlotte.
North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said in a news release on Tuesday that the party is committed to hosting the state convention, but that it had to adapt to the “evolving timeline” for reopening the state.
A modified stay-at-home order from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper taking effect Friday still prohibits most assemblies of more than 10 people.
The quadrennial national GOP convention is supposed to begin Aug. 24. It’s there that delegates will formally renominate Donald Trump as the party’s presidential nominee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.