Park Service: Outer Banks tourists tried to capture foal
SHACKLEFORD BANKS — The National Park Service is looking for three tourists who allegedly tried to capture a month-old wild foal in the Outer Banks in an attempt to take some selfies.
The three people are wanted for questioning, the Charlotte Observer reported Sunday. The Park Service said the situation Friday at Shackleford Banks, which is part of Cape Lookout National Seashore, was captured on video.
The newspaper reports it is illegal to be within 50 feet (15 meters) of the more than 100 wild horses in the park.
“During their chase — and trying to catch the foal so they could take a ‘selfie’ — they managed to scare the foal enough that it became separated from its mother,” Cape Lookout National Seashore posted on Facebook. The foal and its mother had reunited by Sunday.
The nonprofit Foundation for Shackleford Horses manages the herd. The organization said a visitor reported witnessing the situation and intervened, prompting the three tourists wanting the selfies to take off.
Correctional facility to test all juveniles for COVID-19
CONCORD — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday that all juveniles held at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center will be tested for COVID-19 after a staff member reported testing positive for the coronavirus a day earlier.
The agency in a statement said the employee of the juvenile correctional facility in Concord has been off work since May 10 after notifying management about a potential exposure to the virus. The employee showed symptoms Wednesday and was tested that day.
Facility director Peter Brown said no juveniles at the facility have shown symptoms associated with COVID-19.
“When we learned of our staff member’s potential exposure earlier [last] week, we placed on quarantine two juvenile living units where potential contact could have occurred as a standard precaution,” Brown said. He added that children in those units are being monitored twice a day for fever and other symptoms.
The department said all staff members believed to have had close contact with the ill employee will be tested and quarantined. Other staff members were also offered the opportunity to be tested.
Transportation department furloughs employees
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Transportation told its employees to take unpaid time off until the end of June to help the department save money as part of cost-cutting measures during the coronavirus pandemic.
The department’s 9,300 employees will have until June 26 to take 20 hours of unpaid time off, Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette wrote in an email to employees on Monday.
The furloughs will also affect the department’s executive and senior leadership teams, who will take unpaid leave this week and next week before other employees begin their furlough requests on May 30, news outlets reported.
“The current pandemic situation continues to impact our business significantly,” Boyette said in the email. The department gets its funding from a tax on car sales, a gasoline tax and from fees collected by the Division of Motor Vehicles. It has seen revenue decline from these sources as people stay home during the virus outbreak.
Greer Beaty, the department’s deputy secretary for communications, told the News & Observer that the furloughs will save the department about $7 million.
The department had announced last month it was developing plans for furloughs to help offset an expected budget shortfall of at least $300 million for the fiscal year ending in June 30.
They have also laid off temporary and contract workers and stopped a number of construction projects as part of their cost-cutting measures. The department said no decisions have been made about additional furloughs for the next fiscal year.
