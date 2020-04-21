North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has recognized an agency with offices in all the counties in the state that advocates for children navigating the court system.
As April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the governor issued a proclamation on April 13 also designating April as Guardian Ad Litem Child Advocate Month.
The Guardian Ad Litem program provides volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children who have been removed from their homes as social workers from the North Carolina Department of Social Services and the child’s parents or legal guardians meet in court to present their cases to a judge as to where the child should reside, according to a previous News Herald article. The judge presiding over each case makes decisions based on recommendations given by both the GAL and the social worker assigned to the case.
“Child Abuse Prevention Month reflects the purpose of Guardian Ad Litem programs, which is to protect and defend children from harm and ensure that abused and neglected children are provided with the court-ordered services they need,” Cooper wrote in the proclamation.
The agency is continually recruiting volunteers to fill shortages in this vital program.
“Every child deserves a voice in court, but more than 2,207 children do not have a Guardian Ad Litem,” Cooper wrote.
The time commitment for being a GAL is around 6-8 hours per month, so people can still work full-time and volunteer with the program. Those who want to volunteer have to fill out an application form, be interviewed by guardian ad litem staff and have a criminal background check completed. Those who sign up to be volunteers receive 30 hours of training from the state through a nationally-recognized training program, which includes training on testifying in court.
After volunteers complete their training, they are sworn in as officers of the court and assigned a child.
As April also is National Volunteer Month, Cooper recognized the 5,539 GAL advocates who volunteered with the program in 2019.
Amy Kincaid and Melinda Norman, program supervisors for the Burke County Guardian Ad Litem office, took the opportunity to express their appreciation for all of the GAL advocates serving children in the 25th Judicial District, including:
» Shirley Beach
» Amy Bell
» Connie Bodenheimer
» Janice Buckner
» Hope Clayton
» Trisha Crutchfield
» Casey Collins
» Lory Dansky
» Mary Drayer
» Elizabeth Elder
» John Flood
» Isidra Jans
» Sherri Jones
» Pat McLaughlin
» Sharon McLaughlin
» Karen Milner
» Jill Norment
» Harriette Novak
» John Pascone
» Heather Powell
» Kristen Richardson
» Alicia Rose
» Donna Silvers
» Revonda Stamey
» Rebecca Toman
» Garry Vogelpohl
» Linda Wharton-Duffy
“We thank you for your dedication and commitment to the children in Burke County and recognize this work could not be possible without you,” Kincaid and Norman said.
Kincaid said they usually hold a luncheon to honor the volunteers each year, but had to cancel this year’s luncheon due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To learn more about becoming a Guardian Ad Litem, visit www.volunteerforgal.org or contact 800-982-4041 or 828-466-6121.
