A suspect in robberies in Morganton and Newton was shot and killed by a deputy marshal on Thursday after a two-hour standoff with police in Maiden.
The U.S. Marshals Service, assisted by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, arrived on Saddleview Court in Maiden around 10 a.m. to arrest a suspect connected to the robbery of a Subway restaurant in Newton on June 9, according to Capt. Aaron Turk of the sheriff’s office.
The man also was wanted out of Burke County for an armed robbery at Shoe Show on June 10, said Lt. J. Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Brown said police received a call that a man had entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. He left the store through the front door and drove away in a black Chrysler.
Police got the tag number of the car and determined that it was stolen out of Lincoln County at the end of March, Brown said. Investigators identified the suspect as the suspect shot Thursday and a warrant for robbery with a dangerous weapon was issued.
The investigators traced the suspect to the home on Saddleview after his Facebook account connected to the internet there, according to a search warrant filed with Catawba County.
Officers were informed the suspect was inside the home and was armed with a knife, a handgun and an assault rifle.
“We were informed by other persons at the residence that the subject was inside, was armed and had no intention of surrendering to law enforcement,” Turk said.
Turk said those living at the residence were out of the building before police addressed the suspect.
The suspect threatened officers and refused to leave the building, Turk said.
Turk said they applied for and received the search warrant from a judge in Catawba County authorizing them to go inside the residence and arrest the suspect.
With a warrant in hand, law officers moved in.
The suspect continued to threatened officers as they attempted to make the arrest and hid in the crawlspace of the home.
Turk said they used tear gas to try and encourage him out of the crawlspace. Turk said he then emerged from the crawlspace and officers repeatedly asked him to disarm himself. The suspect then entered the home.
The suspect appeared near the front entrance with a rifle. “This person threatened law enforcement with that rifle and was shot and killed by a deputy United States marshal.”
Other than Burke and Catawba counties, the suspect also had warrants for his arrest in two other counties, according to the search warrant. Robbery with a dangerous weapon in Cleveland County, and for possessing a stolen firearm, two counts or larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm and breaking and entering in Lincoln county.
Adam Cooper lives at the home and said he knew the suspect, but he didn’t know the suspect was at the home when police arrived.
Deborah Cooper, Adam’s mother who also lives at the home, said the suspect had been a family friend since he was 8 years old.
Cooper said the officers had detained him, his girlfriend and one other female staying at the home.
Turk said they were released once they were able to identify them.
Turk added that he was on the scene throughout the standoff and said he believes officers followed all policies in this shooting.
Deborah Cooper said officers found weapons in the home but said they all had to have belonged to the suspect. “We don’t even have a bb gun,” she said
Deborah Cooper was visiting her mother nearby when police had arrived at her home and was shaken upon hearing what happened. She said she had lived there for 10 years but wasn’t sure she could go back in the home following the incident.
An internal affairs investigation is the next step within the sheriff’s office to ensure all policies and procedures were followed.
Turk said the State Bureau of Investigation was called and will be investigating the events that occurred at the home.
The name of the suspect will be released once next of kin has been notified.
