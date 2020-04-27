NC man accused of giving drugs, alcohol to baby
WINSTON-SALEM — A North Carolina man accused of giving a 3-month-old child cocaine and alcohol has been charged with child abuse, according to an arrest warrant.
Ronnie Keith Johnson, of Winston-Salem, was arrested last week and charged with felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, The Winston-Salem Journal reported Sunday, citing court documents.
Authorities said the child tested positive for cocaine and had a blood alcohol level of 0.17% — about two times the legal limit in North Carolina — after an incident in January, according to an arrest warrant.
The 60-year-old lived with the child’s parents at the time, police determined.
Johnson was set to appear in court May 14. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Caretaker charged in teen girl’s bathtub drowning death
CHARLOTTE — A caretaker has been arrested and charged in the drowning death of a 17-year-old girl in North Carolina, police said.
Nikiya Meeks, 41, was jailed on a charge of patient abuse with “culpably negligent conduct causing death,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release late Friday.
Officers responded to call on Friday afternoon and found the teenager had drowned in a bathtub, police said. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The girl had severe medical and physical disabilities and lived in the Charlotte home with her paid caretaker, police said.
The Charlotte Observer reports that Meeks was freed from custody Saturday after posting bail.
State adds staff and phone hours as unemployment claims rise
RALEIGH — North Carolina is extending phone hours and adding more staff to respond to the growing number of people seeking help with unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported Saturday that the leader of the Division of Employment Security is willing to do even more.
Lockhart Taylor, the head of the office, said there has been an average of 80,000 calls a day since the middle of March when businesses began to close.
Taylor acknowledged complaints about unanswered phone calls at a recent meeting with state lawmakers.
“We really are in somewhat uncharted territory,” he said in reference to jobless claims.
Some people have told The News & Observer that they’ve had difficulties with both the phones and the website when trying to file for unemployment benefits.
Taylor said his office is investigating the possibility of an online chat system to help. People are now able to call in on weekends as well.
Carteret County opens maintained beach access points
BEAUFORT — A North Carolina coastal county has reopened its beaches for residents.
The Carteret County Department of Human Services announced on Monday that officials are reopening all of its maintained beach access points. The beach access points are at Salter Path, Radio Island and Harkers Island.
The news release from the county said residents should continue to practice social distancing and avoid mass gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Residents are also being advised to review rip current risk and surf advisories before they visit the beach.
One week ago, Currituck County officials announced that it would reopen the town of Corolla to non-resident property owners last Thursday and to visitors on May 15. In Hyde County, a stay-at-home order is extended to May 22. Entry restrictions for non-resident property owners on Ocracoke will be lifted on May 11.
