1-year-old among four killed in traffic crashRALEIGH — A 1-year-old girl is among four people killed in a single-car accident in which the driver and two passengers were ejected from the car, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
A car driven by Jacques Jamal Dickens, 27, of Tarboro ran off N.C. Highway 125 on Tuesday morning, hit a ditch, a highway sign and several trees, a news release from the patrol said.
Troopers identified the child as London McDowell, who they say was being held by a passenger in the front seat. Investigators said that passenger was wearing their seat belt, but Dickens and the other two passengers ejected were not.
A fourth passenger, Shakierra Shanae’ Antanette McDowell, 25, of Speed was ejected from the car and taken to a hospital.
NC Marines ID’ed as those slain in IraqRALEIGH — The U.S. Department of Defense identified two service members killed in Iraq on Sunday as members of a Marine special forces unit based in North Carolina.
A Defense Department news release issued Tuesday said the Marines died while assisting Iraqi security forces in the north-central part of Iraq.
A military news release said two service members were killed by enemy forces Sunday during a mission to eliminate a stronghold for the Islamic State group in a mountainous area of Iraq.
The slain Marines were identified in the release as Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, of Simi Valley, California; and Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, of Germantown, Maryland. They were both assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion at Camp Lejeune.
NC school board candidate fired over racial slurJACKSONVILLE — A man who won a North Carolina school board primary has been fired from his job and asked to withdraw from the race because of a slur about black people that he posted on social media.
Eric Whitfield is one of four Republicans on the November ballot for the Onslow County Board of Education race. Whitfield posted the racially offensive comment last week on Facebook, using a controversial term referring to African Americans, news outlets reported.
Whitfield made the comment on a post from Al Burgess, who is the former head of the local NAACP and a member of the Jacksonville Planning Advisory Board. Burgess’ post was discussing the nomination of Mark Robinson, who won the Republican nomination for North Carolina’s lieutenant governor. Burgess and Robinson are both African American.
Burgess said he isn’t sure why Whitfield took exception to his comments on Robinson.
The post doesn’t appear to be on Burgess’ page anymore. Whitfield’s page has been taken down but a screenshot of the comment has been circulating since Thursday. He was an instructor at the Jacksonville Christian Academy but the private school confirmed his employment was terminated.
Two sitting board members, Jeff Hudson and Bill Lanier, have asked Whitfield to withdraw from the race.
Onslow County Republican Party Chairwoman Lee Barrows said Whitfield’s remarks do not represent the party.
Whitfield said he would comment on the matter on March 10, which is also when the Onslow County Board of Education will have a regular meeting.
Man wanted after fatal wreck kills teenagerHIGH POINT — A search is underway for a man involved in a traffic accident which killed his 18-year-old son, police said.
Roderick R. White, 39, faces charges, including second-degree murder; felony serious injury by vehicle while driving while impaired and felony hit-and-run involving death, police told The High Point Enterprise.
According to police, White was driving a 2020 Chevy Blazer at more than 100 mph early Sunday when he lost control and ran off the right side of the road, hit several trees and a fence before the vehicle caught fire.
None of the six occupants were wearing seat belts, police said, and three were ejected from the car, including White’s son, Roderick White Jr., who was killed. Other passengers suffered injuries ranging from facial lacerations to a broken back, but are expected to survive.
The elder White fled the scene before police arrived and remained at large Monday evening.
Appeals judge to keep out of voter ID caseRALEIGH — A North Carolina appeals court judge won’t participate in deliberations over litigation that challenges the constitutionality of the state’s latest voter photo identification law.
The state Court of Appeals announced that Judge Chris Brook recused himself from the case.
The recusal was made known a few days after Republican lawmakers filed a motion seeking Brook be left out of the matter because of his work as an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer fighting against a 2013 voter ID law. Brook was appointed to the court last year. The court said on Monday the GOP’s motion was moot because Brook already had recused himself. The order didn’t give his reason.
Three other judges from the 15-member court ruled last month that the updated photo ID requirement approved in 2018 shouldn’t be implemented. Republicans are asking the full court to rehear the case and rule whether the panel got it wrong. The public would have questioned Brook’s impartiality should he have participated, the GOP’s motion filed last week said.
The remaining 14 judges have yet to announce whether they will hear the preliminary injunction matter. The case could be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
Police arrest man who fled scene after fatal wreckCHARLOTTE — A North Carolina fan is facing charges after leaving the scene of a traffic accident in which a man was killed, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a motorist driving an Acura on Sunday hit Toyota Camry that was turning, The Charlotte Observer reported.
According to police, the driver of the Toyota, identified as Nigel Brown, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said James Nelson Winston, 22, fled the scene in his car, which police said was reported stolen last month.
Police said Winston was charged with DWI after arriving at a hospital for treatment of injuries. Warrants charging Winston with offenses, including second-degree murder and felony death by motor vehicle will be served when Winston is released from the hospital.
