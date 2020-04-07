A man has died in Burke County from complications of COVID-19 and the number of positive cases in the county has grown.
The Burke County Health Department was notified Tuesday of the second death associated with the virus, said Rebecca McLeod, director of the department. The man had been hospitalized and later died on Sunday, according to health officials. The patient was in his late 70s and had underlying medical conditions, officials said.
The death was not associated with a long-term care facility, according to public health officials.
McLeod said, unfortunately, the death serves as a reminder of how dangerous the virus is and the risk for those most vulnerable within the community.
“We want to extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of this individual,” McLeod said. “We continue to urge residents to take extra precautions to protect the most vulnerable residents at risk like our elderly and those with underlying health conditions.”
The number of positive cases reported on Tuesday in Burke County grew to 29. The people who have tested positive are isolated, according to the county.
Catawba County reported two new positive cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing its total cases to 27, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The McDowell County Health Department was notified by Mission Hospital that three additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for the virus, bringing its total on Tuesday to 13 , according to The McDowell News.
And Iredell County reported one new case Tuesday, bringing its total to 54 positive cases of the virus, according to the Statesville Record & Landmark.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,221 positive cases and 46 deaths throughout 90 counties of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The department reported there are 354 people with the virus currently hospitalized.
While the virus is affecting men and women equally, overwhelmingly, more men — 72 percent — have died from the virus, according to figures from the state. Deaths in the state from the virus also are a majority of people 65 years old or older.
Burke County said in a release that county commissioners want residents to be careful with the online sites they visit to get information. Some sites, like the recently noted site “Infection2020” has malware and does not have accurate information.
For correct information, residents can visit either www.burkenc.org/COVID-19 or www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
County officials ask people to visit its YouTube channel for an important public service announcement message at https://youtu.be/_MrU_tobYPE.
Information from Burke County said Child Care Connections of Burke County has been appointed by the N.C. Division of Health and Human Services and Division of Child Development and Early Education to be the liaison between local licensed child care programs and family child care homes, who will remain opened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information from the county said the programs will serve and care for critical and essential workers, and local resources in Burke County. County officials are asking for the community and businesses to assist the child care community and donate or sell items that will allow these programs to remain open and care for children of critical/essential workers.
Another option is for businesses, such as grocery stores, to provide special hours for the child care community to buy supplies for their businesses. Child Care Connections of Burke County Inc. is setting up data availability on resources such as food, milk and supplies (toilet paper, baby wipes, diapers, cleaning supplies, etc.), according to Burke County.
A special fund will be used to purchase items child care providers need, according to the county.
For those unable to donate supplies, donations of money can be taken via the agency at Child Care Connections, PO Box 630, Morganton, NC 28680.
For more information, contact Child Care Connections of Burke County at 828-439-2328, extension 0.
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper held a briefing and at the briefing NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said an Emergency child care subsidy program has been created to help essential workers. The program will help essential workers find child care and help pay for the care. A hotline has been set up at 888-600-1685, Cohen said.
In addition, child care programs that stay open will receive financial help for teachers and other staff, including janitors and administrators, she said.
State officials also said at the briefing that FEMA has approved its request for a non-congregate housing program, which would be for those who are in isolation who have individual housing needs.
People with questions about Burke County cases and other information can call the county’s public information line, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 828-764-9388. After hours, questions can be directed to N.C. Public Information Line at 866-462-3821.
Those having a medical emergency should call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms listed for COVID-19.
