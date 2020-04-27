Health care ethics during COVID-19
I teach a graduate-level course, Health Care and Ethics, to future medical providers. Each year I give a writing assignment on a medical ethics issue. This year’s issue is: Do Doctors Always Have a Duty to Treat?
Ignorance is forgivable — it can be cured by receiving information. Willful stupidity and greed, however, are obscene. If governors can be intimidated by the greedy and often manipulated mobs into “opening” businesses closed because of COVID-19, it will cause horrific consequences for the entire country. Viruses do not recognize borders. Unlike the first states to experience the pandemic, North Carolina has not yet reached its deadly peak. Our poorly planned healthcare system is already stretched to its utmost. Our courageous front-line care providers are not given even the resources that other civilized countries have. Under present conditions, you are right to call them heroes. How long do you think they can continue to work under the present overwhelming conditions?
Perhaps next year’s medical issue for my course should be: Is it Acceptable for Health Care Providers to go on Strike and Refuse to Treat Unless They are Provided with Reasonable Personal Protections and are Allowed Sufficient Time to Rest and Recuperate?
Russell Becker, J.D., Ph.D.
Morganton
