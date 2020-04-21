What are your values?
Regarding Reopen North Carolina: Every business owner has the right to value their profits more than they value the health and lives of their neighbors and customers. Everyone with different values has a right to remember that stance and, now and in the future, to avoid patronizing such businesses. As for me, any business participating in Reopen NC will never see another dime of my money.
Marshall Taylor
Nebo
Exceptional care during a crisis
I was so sorry to read in the newspaper Thursday that workers at local health care facilities “have reported being harassed and threatened...”
Recently Grace Hospital and Grace Heights treated my brother for pneumonia. His Down’s syndrome and Alzheimer’s, his fear of strangers and inability to understand, as well as his loud protests, made him an exceptionally difficult patient during an especially difficult time.
Yet he received excellent care at both places. He did not get COVID-19 though it raged around him. Nurses, doctors, and other health care workers contacted us frequently, let us know what was going on with him and asked us numerous questions. They wanted to know how they could make him more comfortable and less frightened.
When I called, they answered graciously. An ICU nurse sang Jesus Loves Me and other songs with him, another discovered he liked the DVD “Frozen.” At Grace Heights, a CNA, went to great efforts to help him call me and held the phone for him for a long time, comforting him in the background. Her co-workers said his “face lit up” when she entered the room. A nurse at Grace Hospital, thinking my brother might die that night, worked hard and at length to set up a Zoom conference for him with me. Thanks to her efforts, I did see and talk with him.
I’ve read the COVID-19 rules (which keep changing) and would like to give my heartfelt thank you to everyone who took care of him even as they risked their own lives as they fought an impossible disease.
Maggie McKinney
Morganton
Livelihoods vs. lives
I am writing in response to the News Herald article concerning the Reopen NC Facebook group that was formed to advocate for ending the statewide lockdown of non-essential businesses. This group, according to one of its founders, intends to apply administrative pressure to make sure that Governor Cooper’s executive order is not extended past the end of April.
I don’t know anyone who isn’t concerned about the economic fallout from this pandemic. It is misleading to label certain businesses non-essential. They are clearly essential to the owners and employees who rely on them to earn a living, and they are essential to the flourishing of our communities. However, we can’t put lives at risk in our rush to salvage livelihoods. We also can’t assume that people are all smart enough to do the right thing. If that were true, Reopen NC would stick to e-protests instead of public gatherings in defiance of executive orders and common sense.
Politicians such as Warren Daniel and Danny Britt (and, for that matter, Donald Trump) need to stop grandstanding and start leading. They know full well the difficult position Governor Cooper is in as he tries to strike a balance between safeguarding the public health and averting economic collapse. Daniel and Britt should focus on finding ways to keep businesses afloat instead of shamelessly trolling for votes.
Those workers who are considered essential, who are on the frontline of this pandemic and whose lives are most at risk, have made it clear that they would gladly trade their current status as heroes for the chance to be with loved ones without fear of infecting them. This can only happen if we are all willing to make short-term sacrifices in order to prevent an even more drawn out, more economically disastrous lockdown.
Edward Gildea
Morganton
The cost to Reopen NC
This concern of mine is the article you did on the Reopen NC. Yes we would like to see our business open but at what cost. Ashley Smith made it sound like everyone who is part of her group had no thoughts of there own, just following Trump and one Republican rep. That’s not the way it is. She made it sound like she is supported by all her followers. That’s not true. She also said if God calls her home she would go. God gave everyone the tools to be safe and she just pushed him aside. She also made a point to say her business was payroll processing, so who is she fighting for — herself and her business.
She put all the people at the gathering (protest) at our capital in risk of catching COVID-19. What happens when one of the protesters’ family members or even their self catches it.
I have been out of work for weeks. My sister is a first responder at Duke. So I say all of the people need to think for themselves and not follow someone only concerned with themselves and their business. Please everyone be safe don’t listen to someone who has their own agenda.
Scott Watson
Connelly Springs
