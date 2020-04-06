Police: Suspect shot after domestic violence call
KERNERSVILLE — A police officer in North Carolina shot a suspect while responding to a report of domestic violence, authorities said.
The unidentified person was in critical but stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning by a Kernersville police officer, news outlets reported. It is the third shooting involving a law enforcement official in the Winston-Salem area in recent weeks.
Police have not released the name of the officer or said whether the suspect had a weapon.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Saturday shooting, which is standard when a law enforcement officer is involved in a shooting. The officer involved is on administrative leave until the SBI investigation is complete.
The shooting comes after a deputy in nearby Davidson County fatally shot a Winston-Salem man involved in a March 26 car chase. On March 24, a Forsyth County deputy also shot and killed a suspect following a car chase.
2 dozen at assisted living center test positive
HENDERSONVILLE — About two dozen residents at an assisted living center in western North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19, marking a new case cluster in the state at corporate living facilities such as nursing homes.
The Henderson County Health Department and Cherry Springs Village in Hendersonville announced the outbreak at the center on Sunday.
The large number of positive cases followed additional testing of residents when a single case at Cherry Springs was confirmed last week, the Henderson health department said in a news release.
Individuals who tested positive were being treated in isolation, and the center is under quarantine, Cherry Springs said in a statement.
More than a dozen congregate settings — such as nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and correctional facilities — are currently in ongoing outbreaks in North Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
An outbreak is defined as at least two laboratory confirmed cases.
Nearly 30 cases have been reported at an adult care home in Northampton County, health officials said. One resident at the adult care home who tested positive died last month in a Virginia hospital, his daughter said.
DHHS reported on Sunday close to 2,600 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, an increase of more than 180 since Saturday. There were 31 deaths, compared to 24 on Saturday. More than 260 people were hospitalized at the time.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, and the vast majority survive. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia or death.
Progress made on containing 2 WNC wildfires
ASHEVILLE — Federal and North Carolina firefighters have made progress containing two wildfires in western North Carolina, the U.S. Forest Service said on Sunday.
The Camp Daniel Boone fire in Haywood County in the Pisgah National Forest covered about 70 acres as of Sunday afternoon and was two-thirds contained, according to a forest service news release.
The Cals Creek fire, burning in the Nantahala National Forest in Macon County was about 90 acres but more than two-thirds contained.
The causes of the fires, both of which began on private property and spread due to high winds, are under investigation, the U.S. Forest Service said.
A North Carolina Forest Service ban on all open burning for 32 western counties remained in effect.
