While there still are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Burke County, Catawba County’s case count grew to four Monday.
Burke County health officials have tested about 56 individuals for the novel coronavirus. All 44 of the returned tests have been negative, according to a media briefing from Lisa Moore, a health education supervisor for the Burke County Health Department.
It’s a different story in Catawba County, where the number of cases of COVID-19 went from one to four Monday, according to a release from Emily Killian, community engagement specialist for Catawba County Public Health.
Two of the new cases are from contact with known cases in other places, the release said. The cause of the third case still is under investigation.
The new patients all are isolated at home. They were doing well Monday, according to the release from Killian.
The Hickory Daily Record reported online Monday that a support center employee for the company that owns Pinecrest senior living center confirmed that the first case in Catawba County came from a patient at their facility, but had no other details.
According to The Daily Record’s story, Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken announced that case Friday but did not say where the patient was from. The patient was being isolated in a local hospital, the story said.
As of 8:35 a.m. Monday, 297 cases of COVID-19 had been reported across the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.
However, a count by The Raleigh News & Observer on Monday said there were at least 339 reported cases of COVID-19.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Monday that required some businesses to close Wednesday at 5 p.m., including:
» Barber shops, hair salons and nail salons
» Massage parlors
» Tattoo parlors
» Bingo parlors
» Bowling alleys, skating rinks and video game arcades
» Indoor exercise facilities like gyms, yoga studios and martial arts facilities
» Indoor pools
» Health clubs
» Live performance venues and movie theaters
» Sweepstakes lounges
Long-term care facilities also are required to restrict visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain situations like end-of-life situations, Moore’s release said. Those facilities are defined as skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes, family care homes, mental health group homes and intermediate care facilities for those with intellectual disabilities.
Other businesses, like hospitals and health care facilities, grocery stores, childcare facilities, banks, post offices and libraries will remain open but may have modified access, Moore’s release said.
The CDC also updated its definition of those considered high-risk for COVID-19. High-risk groups now include:
» Anyone 65-years-old or older.
» Those in long-term care facilities or nursing homes.
» People with chronic conditions like lung disease, diabetes, asthma, heart disease and related problems.
» Anyone with a weakened immune system, including those getting cancer treatments.
Moore’s release also said pregnant women and infants should be closely monitored because they are at risk of getting viral infections.
The county has a public information line that is open for questions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 828-764-9388. For after hours help with general questions, people are asked to contact the N.C. Public Information Line at 1-866-462-3821.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.