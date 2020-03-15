Due to the ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus, Western Piedmont Community College is cancelling classes for March 16-20.
Dr. Michael Helmick, president of WPCC, made the announcement Saturday night, adding that “faculty and staff will be preparing to move classes online with lab based classes offered in a modified format.”
The announcement came hours after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced that all K-12 schools in the state would suspend classes for two weeks beginning Monday.
In the release, Helmick said students should access their email or online class portal for information from your instructors about your specific course(s). Classes are expected to resume in an online format on Monday, March 23 with limited student attendance on campus.
“We do not know how this interruption of the college schedule will impact the rest of the semester, but as changes occur we will keep you informed,” he said in the release.
Helmick had sent a previous email asking students to “begin to identify resources that will help you access and complete your courses online.”
He said the college will have additional information shortly about student access to the campuses for those who do not have online access or need help using the equipment.
Helmick stated the need for instructors to have contact information for their students and said students should hear from instructors by Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. Those who haven’t been contacted should assume theat instructors do not have current contact information of students.
Those students are asked to contact their instructors in their campus office on Wednesday. The college switchboard number is 828-448-3500.
“Your safety and health are always the most important thing,” said in the statement. “If you feel ill, seek medical attention, limit your exposure to large groups, and follow safe personal hygiene to prevent spreading germs to other people including frequent and thorough hand washing.
“I urge you to remain calm during this time and feel free to contact the college with any questions you have your specific educational needs.”
On Saturday, Cooper made his decision on K-12 schools, joining other states around the country switching to online learning as the coronavirus spreads.
“We know that it will be difficult on many parents and students,” Cooper said during a news conference. “Our lives have been turned upside down by this pandemic. But we’re going to get through this.”
The closing of all K-12 public schools will continue for at least two weeks.
Larry Putnam, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, sent an email to school personnel on Saturday to provide them with updated information.
Putnam said school officials have been meeting with local health officials, county leaders and BCPS district administrators in developing specific plans in anticipation of the governor’s decision to close public schools. He said in the email that school administrators had been contacted regarding upcoming plans and that they would be able to help answer some of staffs questions and concerns specific to their school.
The email said Putnam would be on a phone conference with Cooper’s office on Sunday to discuss “school meals, childcare options, policy issues, teacher workdays, as well as faculty and staff responsibilities during this mandatory closing.”
The Burke County Board of Education will meet Monday at noon to discuss the impact of the closure on students and staff as well.
More information will be made available after Monday’s BOE meeting, he said in the email.
As of Sunday, 11 people in Burke County have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 11, the Burke County Health Department has received eight results, which were all negative for the virus, said Lisa Moore, health education supervisor for the county health department.
Even if one of the tests were to come back positive from the health department, it would have to be confirmed by the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, say health officials.
Also on Saturday, Cooper said he is also issuing an executive order banning all gatherings of more than 100 people. Cooper had already strongly discouraged large gatherings, but said several venues continued their events. The governor’s order makes it mandatory.
Several school districts had already announced closures, including Wake County, which has the state’s largest school system.
State emergency officials were not recommending statewide school closures as recently as Friday. But Cooper said a handful of school systems had started reworking schedules to keep students at home for the rest of the month, while other parents were deciding their children wouldn’t go to school.
“We are seeing increased anxiety (and) fear from parents, from teachers, from superintendents across our state,” Cooper said. “We need a period of time here to assess the threat of COVID-19 and to make sure we have a coordinated statewide response to deal with the fallout that comes when you don’t have children in school.”
Cooper said a special state education and health committee was being formed to address child care, student meals and other challenges with the statewide closings.
North Carolina joins more than half a dozen other states in ordering statewide school closings — including Virginia, Maryland, Florida, Illinois and Washington state — as officials try to slow the spread of coronavirus. Colleges and universities around the country have also suspended on-campus instruction, extended spring break, or both.
North Carolina health officials on Sunday morning said 32 people in the state have tested positive for coronavirus, up from 23 on Saturday. No deaths have been reported. State health officials said none of the cases have been linked to community transmission.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
The outbreak has caused more than 5,600 deaths out of 149,000 cases worldwide.
