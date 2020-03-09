VALDESE — Police are looking for three suspects and a white van after a man was attacked while trying to help a disabled motorist on Interstate 40.
A man told police that he was driving on I-40 at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when he saw a white van parked on the shoulder of the road, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was stopped near Exit 113 on Interstate 40, according to the incident report from BCSO.
The man said he approached an older, white woman who looked to be about 70-years-old. She told him she was having tire issues, the release said.
After he checked the tires, all of which were fine, he said two men appeared and started to assault him, the release said. One of the men was using a tire iron as a weapon.
The man told police he defended himself and thought he had broken one of the men’s arms. He was able to flee in his vehicle, the release said.
One of the male suspects was described as having no teeth and short hair and was wearing blue jeans and a Nike hooded sweatshirt, the release said. The man also had a tattoo of a skull with ace of spades for eyes.
The other male suspect was described as having lots of tattoos, pierced ears, wearing blue jeans and appeared to be in his 20s.
The man who was attacked suffered minor injuries that were consistent with an assault, the release said.
Police are searching for a white Chrysler Town and Country with the first four characters on its license plate as “TAZ3,” according to the incident report from BCSO.
Anyone with any information on any of the suspects is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Crimestoppers tips are anonymous and anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
