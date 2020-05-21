Poultry plant reports 570 COVID-19 casesWILKESBORO — Meat producer Tyson Foods is reporting 570 cases of COVID-19 at a poultry processing complex in North Carolina.
Tyson said in a news release that it tested more than 2,000 staff members and contractors who work at its facility in Wilkesboro. The company said that most of the 570 didn’t show symptoms.
Tyson said it’s increasing testing and health care options at 30 of its facilities. It said it’s also providing face masks, putting physical barriers between workstations and implementing social distancing practices.
“We are working closely with local health departments to protect our team members and their families, and to help manage the spread of the virus in our communities,” Tom Brower, a Tyson health and safety executive, said in a statement.
Tyson had temporarily closed parts of the North Carolina complex that houses multiple plants for deep cleaning, including a multi-day closure announced last week.
Wilkes County health officials said that as of Thursday the area had about 450 COVID-19 cases, including two deaths and 20 current hospitalizations.
Nearby Forsyth County has said that dozens of cases there were linked to the Tyson facility.
NC beach town scales back restrictionsWILMINGTON — Officials in a North Carolina beach town are scaling back their restrictions to allow visitors to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend.
The town of Wrightsville Beach has announced that it will allow all beach activities to resume as of Wednesday afternoon, including sunbathing, fishing and games, news outlets reported. Previously, the town had allowed access to its beach only for exercise purposes.
In addition, the town will also allow short-term rentals to resume, and has opened six of its public parking lots to beachgoers, a total of 329 spaces. All on-street parking will remain closed to the public, and only residents with current parking hang tags or tax decals will be permitted to park on the street.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced restaurants, barbershops and hair salons could welcome patrons inside starting this holiday weekend, citing state COVID-19 trends remaining largely stable.
