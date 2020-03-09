18-year-old fatally hit by freight train
VASS — A teenager died Sunday after being struck by a freight train in North Carolina, authorities confirmed.
The 18-year-old was hit and killed by a CSX freight train around 12:30 p.m., Moore County sheriff’s officials told news outlets. Deputies responded to a report of an injured pedestrian at a railroad crossing and found James Alan Starling, of Vass, dead at the scene, news outlets said.
No additional details were immediately released. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
Man dies of injuries after being shot by police officer
FAYETTEVILLE — A North Carolina man who was shot by police has died of his injuries, authorities said Saturday.
Fayetteville police issued a statement saying Gary Lee Tierney, 73, had died of injuries he received Wednesday.
Authorities have said a a Fayetteville police officer returned fire after Tierney fired a handgun several times at police officers outside his home. The officers were responding to a report of a disturbance when they were met with an armed man who refused to obey commands and disregarded attempts to deescalate the situation, officials said.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the shooting.
Firefighter hospitalized after car hits her
AURORA — A North Carolina firefighter was hospitalized after she was hit by a car, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.
Patrol Sgt. Kevin Respass said Pamlico County firefighter Maegan Speciale, 20, was assisting with a fire in Beaufort County around 7 p.m. Thursday, WITN reported.
Respass says Speciale was setting up a roadblock on N.C. Highway 306 near Aurora when a motorist in the northbound lane tried to avoid hitting a firetruck. The sergeant said Speciale saw the car coming and tried to get out of the road before she was hit.
Officials at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville said Speciale was in critical condition.
Teacher accused of sex crimes with student
WINSTON-SALEM — A North Carolina middle school teacher is charged with engaging in a sex act with a student at the school, a sheriff’s office said.
Carly Erin Kaczmarek, 32, of Belews Creek also was charged with taking indecent liberties with the student, according to an arrest warrant and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
Kaczmarek, who was fired from her teaching position at Walkertown Middle School, was arrested Friday and is being held in the Forsyth County Jail under a $50,000 bond. It’s not known if she has an attorney and she is scheduled to appear in court on March 26.
According to the arrest warrant, the alleged incident occurred last Nov. 28 off campus. Neither the student’s name not age were listed.
More charges will be filed in this case, the sheriff’s office said.
School administrators were notified this week of the sheriff’s office investigation into accusations of inappropriate incidents that reportedly occurred off campus, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system said.
Kaczmarek had already been suspended pending an investigation for a separate, unrelated and unspecified matter, the school system said.
Blind horse that was “king” of the Outer Banks has died
GRADY — A blind wild horse that had roamed the Outer Banks has died.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that Amadeo passed away on Friday. The horse was once considered a king of the undeveloped beaches north of Corolla.
Before he lost his sight, he was well known as a stallion who fought for his harem of mares. He already was blind in one eye when a stallion damaged his other eye. He ran into the ocean and was carried away in a riptide before an ocean rescue team got him back to shore.
Amadeo retired to a farm in Grandy for aging wild horses and became a visitor favorite and appeared to enjoy interacting with people, including children.
In recent weeks, Amadeo became increasingly stiff and unable to move freely. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said he couldn’t get up after a fall and died quickly and peacefully.
