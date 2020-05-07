Rescuer falls to death during recovery effort
CASHIERS — A search-team member fell to his death while trying to help recover a body at the base of a North Carolina waterfall, according to emergency management officials.
Eldon Jamison, 71, was assisting in the search for 24-year-old hiker Chandler Manuel on Tuesday when he fell from a rope to the bottom of Whitewater Falls in Cashiers, the Jackson County Emergency Management Office said.
Jamison was a 40-year member of the Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad, according to a statement from the crew.
The accident happened as nearly 20 climbers were rappelling down the falls to look for Manuel, who fell into the water Monday night, county officials said in a statement.
A North Carolina National Guard helicopter team helped recover Jamison’s body Tuesday evening, and Manuel’s body was found Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture describes Whitewater falls as “the highest waterfall east of the Rockies,” with a 411-foot upper falls and a 400-foot lower falls.
Sheriff: Woman’s body found on boyfriend’s property
MOUNT AIRY — A North Carolina man was charged with murder Wednesday after investigators found the body of his girlfriend buried on his property, authorities said.
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home where Brandon Thomas Shaw, 35, lived with Sierra Kathleen Henderson Ashburn to investigate a missing-persons report, the agency said.
Shaw reported Ashburn missing early Wednesday morning, then provided investigators with information that led them to where the 28-year-old was buried, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials said Ashburn died after an argument with Shaw, but did not comment further.
Shaw was booked into jail without bond, the office said. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Authorities: Armed suspect shot, killed during car chase
GRAHAM — Authorities in North Carolina shot and killed a suspect accused of pointing a gun at officers during a chase through two counties early Thursday, officials said.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office began chasing the suspect around midnight before the pursuit crossed the county line and Alamance deputies and Mebane police joined, news outlets quoted the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office as saying.
About 10 minutes later, the suspect exited the vehicle at an intersection in Graham and pointed a gun at law enforcement, officials said. An Alamance County deputy and a Mebane police officer each fired at the suspect, who was struck and killed, according to the Alamance agency.
No officers were injured.
The suspect and officers involved were not immediately identified. Officials did not say what prompted the initial chase.
The officers were placed on administrative leave as the state Bureau of Investigation reviewed the shooting, officials said.
