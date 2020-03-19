Letter misjudges humanists
While it may be true that everyone has a right to their opinion, it is also true that not every opinion is right. The letter published in the News Herald on March 5 and titled “Reaping what we sow” is a good example of this corollary.
Full disclosure: I am the president of the Morganton Humanist Alliance. Although we are not big fans of many aspects of the Judeo-Christian cultural heritage, we do not waste time at our meetings plotting its demise. Instead we devote our efforts to finding ways to make the world better for all humans, no matter their particular belief system. We are a secular support and community action group for those who value compassion, rationality and critical thinking. We are more than willing to join forces with other groups that are working towards a just society, even when we disagree on the wellspring of that justice.
I cringe when I hear the term “moral relativity.” It is usually inserted into the discussion by someone who is convinced that their source of moral guidance is infallible, conveniently forgetting that most of us are merely human. I admit that my moral instincts cannot always be trusted. I find it necessary to draw on the collective wisdom of those around me who are also trying to do the right thing. They might find inspiration in the Bible, the Koran, the Tao Te Ching, or the writings of Marx and Engels. We can recognize that these texts shed some light on the human condition without uncritically accepting their teachings. Teachings that cannot be questioned are more of a danger to a just society than I, or any of my fellow humanists, could ever be.
At first, I was disappointed that The News Herald would publish a letter equating humanists with “termites and vermin.” Imagine the uproar if Baptists, Presbyterians, or Lutherans had been singled out. However, after giving the implications thought, I am proud to be associated with anyone willing to stand up to the false morality packaged as Christian patriotism.
Termites and vermin of the world, unite!
Edward Gildea
Morganton
Support made event a success
We would like to take this time as a community agency to say thank you to our sponsors, community partners, volunteers (Bigs and Littles), businesses, restaurants, family and friends that made our Bowling for Kids’ Sake a success! We accomplished what we set out to do to continue to provide funding and resources for youth in our community. Big Brothers Big Sisters values your support and commitment in helping us transform children’s lives by helping them reach their potential and be empowered.
A special thank you to Valdese Recreation for once again coming through in providing us a place to bowl. Chik-fil-A and Burger King for providing food for our bowlers. MLB Graphics (Michael Ballard) for creating our team logo. Graphix Printing (Lance Leopin) for providing our T-shirts. Ingle’s Bakery department for our cake and countless others. Here is a list of our sponsors and Bowlers this year that helped us raise money for our fundraiser that deserve a special thanks.
2020 “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” Sponsors ($100+): Jay’s Hometown Pharmacy, First Citizen Bank, Smoothie King, First Citizen Bank, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, Morganton Savings Bank, Cloninger Ford, Skelly Inc., Mountain View Pediatrics, Hopewell Family Medicine, The Boat House, St. Charles Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, St. Charles Ladies Guild, Morganton Elks Lodge 1852, Wells Fargo, Burke County Fraternal Order of Police, United Way, Town of Rhodhiss, UPS Store, Jason Brown, Ingles Bakery, The Martino Family, Fr. Ken Whittington, Charlotte McMillan, Chris and Libby Stephen, Larri Pat Donaldson, Barbara Huffman, Diane and Richard Claus, Ed Wall, Matt & Rosalie Fenner, Sherri and Greg Peters, Dr. Tim Brennan, South Pointe Neighbors, Shai Yang and Nancy Lee, and Cindy Konarski.
Thank you to our bowlers: St. Charles, Wells Fargo, Western Piedmont Community College, Burke Fraternal Order of Police, Tyler Barnhardt, Town of Rhodhiss, South Pointe Neighbors, Elks Women, Elks Men, Wood Family and Shiloh AME.
Special thanks to the Valdese Recreation Center!
Nina Ervin
Burke County Program Coordinator, Big Brothers Big Sisters of WNC
Real leadership needed
Harry Truman once famously said “The buck stops here.” What a stark contrast to the current resident of the White House, who refuses to take responsibility for anything. Shutting down the White House Pandemic Office in 2018: Not his fault. Refusing to take COVID-19 testing kits from the WHO: Not his fault.
Perhaps it’s not his fault. President Donald Trump is a man who clearly has narcissistic personality disorder. During his 2016 campaign, that was clearly on display. He knew more about ISIS than the generals. He knew more about climate change than the scientists. As Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” Trump can’t change who he is and he didn’t hide it. He is incapable of taking responsibility for his actions or apologizing for them.
Perhaps it’s the fault of the electorate who put this incompetent narcissist in office. At this time of national crisis, we could certainly use a president who is truthful, trustworthy, competent and empathetic, a real leader who takes responsibility for his actions.
Gary Garmon
Connelly Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.