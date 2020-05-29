Distractions continue as carnage grows
It was nice of President Donald “Bone Spurs” Trump to take a few minutes of his busy Memorial Day week-end to visit Arlington Cemetery. He had been busy “working”: playing golf twice and sending out over 100 tweets, many of them to insult his perceived enemies.
He tweeted about Stacey Abrams weight, apparently oblivious to his own obesity. He insulted Nancy Pelosi about wearing dentures, as if anyone knows or cares whether it’s true.
Worst of all, he brought back his conspiracy theory about “Morning Joe” Scarborough, accusing him of murder. His strategy for fighting the pandemic is to wish it away, using distraction and distortion as his main political tools.
In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson decided not to run for re-election so he could devote his time to ending the Vietnam War. He might have succeeded except for the sabotage by candidate Richard Nixon. In stark contrast to Johnson on handling a crisis, Trump’s only concern is his re-election, as the carnage keeps growing.
Gary Garmon
Connelly Springs
President’s actions don’t show military support
Recently, I overheard a gentleman remark how glad he was that President Donald Trump was such a big supporter of our country’s military. I was about to set him straight by explaining that simply is not accurate. But, these are not the times for political arguments with strangers in a big box store. Trump talks big sometimes about supporting the Armed Forces, but his record indicates otherwise.
Trump’s disrespect started in July of 2015 when he took his feud with the late Senator John McCain to a new low. “He is not a war hero,” he said, “I like people who weren’t captured.” McCain was a POW for 5½ years in a notorious prison in North Vietnam. Trump received a medical deferment for a bone spur in his foot, therefore he is not qualified to comment on anybody’s military record.
Trump campaigned on building a wall along the entire border with Mexico and bragged Mexico was going to pay for it. Later, after he won the election, he was unable to get Congressional funding for it; even though his party controlled both the House and Senate.
He even shut the government down for 35 days in an unsuccessful attempt to fund it. Finally, he declared a national emergency and diverted defense funds to his pet project, which Congress voted to overturn. So, now the Pentagon has diverted funds from counter-terrorism efforts, anti-drug activities, school construction projects for military families, and a number of weapons systems for a wall that Congress has not fully approved. Nineteen states have sued the administration claiming the reallocation is unconstitutional. A $569 million contract has been awarded for a section of the wall with no competitive bids. Trump now wants the entire wall painted black, which will cost millions more. The whole wall project is a mess. But the bottom line is the military budget is being raided to the tune of billions of dollars, without approval from Congress.
Finally, in November 2018, Trump went to France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War 1. The ceremonies included a visit on Nov. 11 at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery. In this cemetery are 2,289 American soldiers. But the president canceled his visit due to poor weather, then blamed his security detail.
Trump did not go because he does not understand the sacrifice made by Americans to make Europe, “Safe for Democracy.” Several years earlier President Barack Obama went to this same cemetery and spoke in a driving rain.
His base does not care or they would have abandoned him after he insulted all Prisoners of War in July 2015. His actions tell me everything I need to know. Trump has no sense of history, service, sacrifice, or the law.
D.H. Walker
Morganton
‘Thank you’ to those who made graduation happen
A most heartfelt thank you to Patton High School Principal Sara LeCroy and PHS teachers and staff. They worked tirelessly to provide a unique graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 that will forever remain in the hearts of each student.
Staff and teachers created an experience for each family that day that was so personal and reflective of their years of study from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Thank you again for making this year’s graduation truly remarkable.
Ellen Settlemyer
PHS parent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.