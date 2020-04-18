Transparency needed on COVID-19 outbreaks
I was appalled to read in the April 16 edition of Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod’s decision. While I understand her rationale to protect workers and patients’ privacy rights, she has a bigger mandate to protect the health of the citizens of Burke County and to help formulate health strategies in conjunction with the state and federal governments.
We all realize that at some time in the future, businesses will reopen. Without accurate data, how will the public trust the strategy? We know one size will not fit all businesses, but the strategy will be different if most of the cases are at one facility versus general community spread.
I ask Ms. McLeod to reconsider her decision and error on the side of transparency.
This will give the citizens more confidence that the right strategy has been implemented and thus reduce fear and anxiety.
Let the proper authorities deal with inappropriate behavior of a few people.
Sincerely,
James Furr
Morganton
The future of governments
This letter’s intent is to is to raise concern about the direction that many nations perhaps even ours seem to be moving. That direction is one of autocracy.
In the last few years, several democracies have changed to governments controlled by strong man or men autocracies. There seems to be a course that has been used and encouraged by the Chinese Communist Party. This course or formula has worked in such places as Hungary, Turkey and the Philippines just to name a few. It consists of a few basic steps. First gain control of the courts, second intimidate the press to the point that you either control it or at least create much doubt in the its viability (fake news), and third, once you get a legislative majority pass laws (especially election laws) that will strengthen your political party.
Now once in power the autocrats must maintain law and order and some continued economic growth (at least for a percentage of its population) as the leaders of China have done and above all take whatever steps are necessary to maintain control (think Hong Kong).
In conclusion, I must add that the coronavirus will affect this current pattern one way or the other.
Denny Young
Morganton
