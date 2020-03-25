Trump’s record on COVID-19
The Trump administration has had several very critical opportunities to direct creative solutions and project the power of our nation over the past three years: global warming, spread of nuclear arsenals in Iran and North Korea, the balance of power in the Mideast with Russia and Syria, foreign interference in our elections. Each situation has resulted in a debacle in how Trump has handled them.
The COVID-19 crisis is the first time his administration has had a result that has directly and immediately affected our own people. His first decision affecting how people and our economy are faring came with his eliminating the National Security Council’s global health security unit and demoting its pandemic experts in 2018. He also cut funds for the CDC and other parts of the nation’s ability to address health issues.
Then as the world was warning Trump of the coming epidemic, he downplayed it through the end of February. In late January he told the public he “was not worried at all,” “we have it under control,” and dismissed Democrat’s alarm as the “new hoax” and blamed Democrats.
Trump continued to downplay the seriousness of the virus through February when the critical planning and deployment of resources to manufacture supplies to fight the infection were delayed. As other nations tracked and prevented new infections by testing thousands of people, the CDC administered fewer than 500 tests in February.
Trump’s team ignored an alarming shortfall of basic medical supplies and refused governors’ plea for release of federal funds to aid preparation efforts. In addition, Trump has lied about a vaccine being almost ready and that we will be back to normal in weeks, not months.
In mid-February our Sen. Richard Burr told a wealthy group — The Tarheel Club — that the virus was very dangerous and more infectious than the 1918 pandemic and to restrict all their overseas travel. At the same time, he was telling the public that we were well-prepared and that it was under control. He also sold hundreds of thousands of value in his stocks.
The consequences of this administration’s lies, distortions, denials are being played out now with the spread of this virus at an alarming rate, our economy in freefall, and critical shortages of medical supplies to protect health care workers and a lack of hospital beds and ventilators and other medicines to treat people with critical illness.
We are for the first time experiencing the immediate impact of the moral rot at the White House. Trump summed up his reaction in mid-March by declaring that “he took no responsibility for the nation’s failure to be prepared for this crisis.”
John S. Flood Jr.
Morganton
A glimpse of socialism?
For anyone who thinks socialism is a better idea than capitalism, take a hard look at what is happening right now. Grocery stores with empty shelves. No toilet paper and no meat and bread hard to find. People without jobs. Looks a lot like socialism would be like. Careful what you wish for!
Gary Coffin
Morganton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.