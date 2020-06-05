What killed the dream?
Once again our nation’s attention is focused on the great evil that has divided us and kelp us from fully realizing the dreams that were laid out in the Declaration of Independence and later in the U.S Constitution.
Those dreams center around the belief that all men are created equal and that all citizens rights should be protected. The evil that has held us back is racism and once again we hear the cry that we must find a way to overcome it. However, I don’t think that we can keep it from continuing to bring the destruction that it has brought throughout our history until we address its root cause.
I believe that root cause was an evil lie that was cleverly crafted and accepted by many as a way of easing their consensus and justifying their inhumane treatment of others in order to feed their greed. That lie being that there are superior and inferior races and that those who are superior should not be judged too harshly for their treatment of the inferiors.
This lie came about long before our nation existed but has been in its DNA throughout its existence. Because it has been there it has had and still has a strong influence on us all. That influence has led to injustice, poverty, crime, mass incarceration and a feeling of hopelessness for many.
I believe the only road to the cure for this disease begins with each of us realizing that we all (regardless of our race) have to some degree been and still are influence by this lie.
To assess just how much influence this lie still has on you might be to ask yourself which one of these has grabbed your attention lately — the 95 percent of the people peacefully protesting injustice or the 5 percent of those taking advantage of the protest by rioting and looting.
If we are to realize the dream for our nation we must look into ourselves first.
Denny Young
Morganton
Letter to the president
I am writing to tell you how so disappointed I am in your recent actions and your complete disregard for the humanity and dignity of all life!
I have sat quiet and patient since 2016; horrified and despondent that you were elected the leader of our great nation!
But Mr. President, I decided at that point that I could not waste anymore of my precious time hating you!
So, every Sunday for the past four years I have prayed for you and all leaders of our communities, nation and world. I have prayed that God will guide you in all the choices that you make for the betterment and good of all Americans.
I was disheartened when I heard disparaging words or saw hate-filled images maligning your character, because I believe that God calls us to be kind and loving. I watched as our economy improved and my own investments leapt by bounds and I thought, Ok! Good enough for me. I overlooked your unbelievably bad and insensitive choice of words in almost every instance because I would not believe you could possibly be that cruel. Surely you are a showman and actor, and this must be how you gained your support. But not today!
Today I wake up to images of police force in almost every major city as you direct them to silence our voices! I wake up to an image of you holding the Holy Bible in front of a sacred place, for a photo opportunity as protesters are gassed and pushed back! And why are we crying out?
Because we the people have had enough of the inequality and injustice that has plagued our communities for centuries and we want change now! I can overlook many things and give up much.
What I will not do is allow my grandchildren to see me remain silent! I want them to hear me cry out “no more!” No more to hate, to racism, to dividing this great country. I will be voting for Joe Biden. Not because I really like him a lot or think that he will be the leader who saves our economy and puts integrity into the White House. I am voting for Biden because he is not you. And that is something I thought I would never do!
Mr. President I will continue to pray for you each Sunday like I have since 2016. I will pray that you will make wise and faithful decisions. I will pray that you find compassion and love. I will pray that you see the great desires of Americans who demand justice and peace.
And I will pray that you are not elected come November. I often wonder if God hears me. But I believe that he does. I am certain though that you are not listening for him.
Trish Keene
Morganton
