Saluting our heroes
In the last couple of months, you have found out what I have already known — our employees are heroes.
They did not and will not turn away in the face of COVID-19. They had the courage to step into the unknown. I am truly grateful for their dedication to taking care of our patients and our community.
I asked our employees not to panic. They did not. They donned protective gear and continued to do their jobs because they knew they were making a difference. Their teamwork and dedication do not go unnoticed.
I asked our employees not to be afraid. They have stayed courageous while taking care of our community. They have stayed strong as more and more people with the virus come here seeking help.
I am so proud not only of our front-line staff who are seeing patients directly but other essential employees such as those in lab, pharmacy, radiology, housekeeping and food and nutrition. Without their selfless commitment to serving others, we would not be able to face this pandemic.
Now more than ever we are relying on them to make sure we all get through this even as they sacrifice family time.
I appreciate their sacrifice, their families’ sacrifice, and their continuing to provide the highest level of care for our patients.
The emotional impact to our employees is something we cannot calculate, but the caring gestures of our community have certainly helped us through a difficult time.
I was brought to tears last week by the early morning salute to our employees from Burke County law enforcement agencies. I continue to be grateful to our business community and restaurants for reaching out. I’m sure our employees appreciate every gesture.
I also want to thank our citizens who have stayed home, washed hands and kept 6 feet of distance. Thank you for understanding the need for our rigid visitor guidelines, our necessity in closing or reducing hours for our doctors’ offices and the postponement of your surgeries. We appreciate you.
Words will never be able to express the gratitude I am feeling. We will continue to do the things we can to get through this as a team. We are all in this together and I am forever grateful for each employee and resident.
Sincerely,
Kathy C. Bailey
Facing the pandemic together
Do you also find it hard to believe that only four weeks ago a slate of presidential candidates were making last-chance stops here in North Carolina, vying for a Super Tuesday victory? How has time moved so slowly, and yet so fast?
These are unprecedented times, and perhaps what’s happening right now is the pinnacle of an unprecedented era. For me, it seems our society has, for some years now, begun accepting the unparalleled as the ordinary.
I believe this is now changing. Though the pandemic has yet to show its full lethal hand, we’re already learning from it. Many of these lessons are deeply woven into the public sector narrative. I think there will be many more lessons to come as we go through this together.
Lesson one: While debating the merits and purpose of larger or smaller government is a common American conversation, the consequences of such decisions made by local, state and federal governments are now being put to the ultimate test. Whether we have the resources and manpower ready and available to adequately fight COVID-19 will directly reflect public policy trends and decisions made since 9/11. The epidemic will shape health care and other public policies for decades to come.
Lesson two: Public servants are valiantly working on the lifesaving front lines during the gravest national emergency since 9/11, and our country’s greatest health care crisis in more than a century. Many public sector workers also continue to work while being at increased risk of exposure. We should all pause and think about how once again the public sector is boldly sacrificing for the public good.
Lesson three, and perhaps the most important: We are hearing the call to step up for the common good. The cultural and health care tsunami that is COVID-19 has returned us to a shared humanity. As we are threatened, we have rediscovered how indivisibly connected our lives are. This is the silver lining on the most tempestuous of clouds. We are responsible for each other. And we are living up to our responsibility.
COVID-19 is tireless, has no favorites, and respects no borders. Protecting ourselves and each other creates a societal immune system. Ironically, as we distance ourselves from each other, “we” together are the reason we will prevail and beat the coronavirus.
And we will. Together.
Richard Rogers
Executive Director. N.C. Retired Governmental Employees’ Association
