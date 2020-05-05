Rescue crews recover body of tuber in lakeMOORESVILLE — Authorities in North Carolina have recovered the body of a missing man from Lake Norman outside of Charlotte.
WBTV reports that rescue crews recovered the body of 41-year-old Gregory Moore on Sunday. He had been tubing with friends when he fell off and never resurfaced.
Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said Moore was not wearing a safety jacket.
Body of drowning victim recovered from lakeMONCURE — The body of a man who drowned in a North Carolina lake was recovered Monday, authorities said.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office was called to a section of Jordan Lake near Moncure around 3:30 p.m. after a witness reported seeing someone who appeared to be in their late teens struggling to stay above the water, the agency said in a statement.
The body was recovered three hours later, according to the office. Officials did not immediately identify the victim, pending notification of family.
North Carolina State Parks Police, state Wildlife Law Enforcement, the Army Corps of Engineers and local law enforcement agencies assisted in the effort.
Police discover 2 bodies inside car in woodsWILMINGTON — Two bodies were discovered Monday inside of a car that was found in a wooded area in North Carolina, police said.
Wilmington police officers were called to an area near the Cape Fear River after 3 p.m., where they found a gray 2013 Dodge Dart “deep in the woods,” according to a statement from the department.
Investigators could not immediately identify the bodies because of significant decomposition, police said.
WRAL-TV reported that officials confirmed the car was connected to a missing persons case involving two Wilmington women who were last seen April 15.
Baby rhino at NC Zoo has been named JojoASHEBORO — A zoo in North Carolina has announced the name of a baby rhino after the public was invited to vote on a list of names.
First Lady of North Carolina Kristin Cooper announced Monday that the name of the rhino is Jojo.
She was born at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro on Feb. 24 to mom Linda and dad Stormy. The baby had weighed about 80 to 90 pounds at birth.
The public had voted in an online poll from a list of names provided by the Zoo’s rhino keepers.
The zoo said in a statement that Jojo is named after rhino keeper Joseph “Jojo” Wachira of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. The zoo said that Wachira is “deeply honored to hear the news — this is what I believe in and fight for every day — saving rhinos.”
Officers shot, wounded while serving warrant
SPRING LAKE — Two North Carolina police officers and a woman accused of shooting at them were wounded while law enforcement tried to serve an arrest warrant Monday morning, police said.
Spring Lake police arrived at a home around 1 a.m. to serve the warrant and had taken one suspect into custody when a woman inside began shooting at the officers, police said in a statement obtained by news outlets.
The officers returned fire and a bullet struck the woman’s head, according to the department. She was flown to a hospital. Police did not give an update on her condition.
Both officers were also hospitalized, and one of the detectives was stable following surgery early Monday, news outlets reported, citing police.
The department did not immediately identify anyone involved. The case was referred to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
