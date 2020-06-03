Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort reopening for patronsCHEROKEE — A North Carolina casino says it’s ready to reopen its doors to patrons.
Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort said it’s planning to reopen at 6 a.m. today. On its Facebook page, the casino says it will operate at 30 percent capacity in keeping with North Carolina and tribal guidelines and operating with social distancing in place.
The casino said most restaurants will be open with limited seating as well as carryout options. Other amenities will also open in phases as determined by the state and local guidelines.
Among the casino’s health and safety protocols are more frequent cleaning and sanitizing. Employee health checks are conducted daily, and casino employees are required to wear masks. Guests will undergo temperature checks before entering the casinos and must wear masks as well.
Officials say smoking will be temporarily prohibited in the casino gaming areas.
NC fire chief resigns after Facebook postBAYBORO — A North Carolina fire chief resigned after a comment he made on a Facebook post referring to people protesting the death of George Floyd at a local city hall.
Chief Steven Jennings of the Triangle Fire Department turned in his resignation in a letter on Monday, the Sun Journal of New Bern reported Tuesday. The fire department serves a portion of Pamlico County. Jennings had been chief for four years.
On an unidentified post showing a photograph of protesters lying on the ground during a “die-in” around City Hall in New Bern, Jennings commented, “Oh please come lay on the road in front of my driveway. You will quickly become a greasy spot in the highway.”
In his resignation letter, Jennings said that “rather than helping the situation at hand I have worsened it.”
“My words have reflected poorly on myself, my department, and the fire service in general,” Jennings wrote. “For that I sincerely apologize.”
Floyd was a handcuffed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded for air. The officer has been charged with murder.
Ballot access bill clears Senate panel with changesRALEIGH — Consensus legislation designed to help North Carolina voters with worries about COVID-19 gain access to absentee ballots this fall received a few changes on Tuesday and then cleared a state Senate panel.
The Senate elections committee approved the measure, which retained all of the provisions included in legislation overwhelmingly approved by the House last week. It expands options for registered voters to receive absentee ballot request forms, including the creation before September of an online portal for submissions. People who ultimately fill out mail-in ballots also would need only one witness to sign the ballot envelope this fall, not two.
The committee approved an amendment that directs state elections officials to investigate any internet protocol address or virtual private network from which more than 10 absentee ballots are requested.
Sen. Ralph Hise, a Mitchell County Republican and amendment sponsor, said the repeated use of such locations could signal attempts for absentee ballot fraud or harvesting. But Hise also acknowledged the IP address could revert to a public library or nursing home computer where registered voters may be legitimately requesting ballots.
The measure locates money for state and county election boards to pay for security upgrades, as well as for personal protective equipment at in-person voting sites that will still be open. Money can also be used to hire poll workers.
The bill still must go through two more Senate committees before a chamber floor vote.
